76ers 123, Pistons 98: Michael Carter-Williams scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half as Philadelphia jumped out to a big lead and cruised past visiting Detroit to snap a 26-game losing streak.

Thaddeus Young added 21 points and Henry Sims scored 16 on 8-of-14 shooting for the 76ers, who avoided sole possession of the longest losing streak in NBA history and instead remained in a tie with the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers. Hollis Thompson knocked down all four of his 3-point attempts en route to 14 points and Elliot Williams led the reserves with 13 points as Philadelphia shot 52.2 percent from the field.

Greg Monroe collected 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pistons, who have dropped 14 of their last 15 road games. Rodney Stuckey added 17 points off the bench and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 16 for Detroit.

Carter-Williams provided an early highlight with a steal and no-look pass to Young for a dunk and kicked off an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer that left the 76ers on top for good midway through the first quarter. The lead was 10 points at the end of the first and swelled to 70-51 when Philadelphia closed the first half with a 9-0 burst.

Back-to-back dunks by Jarvis Varnado highlighted an 8-0 run that pushed it to 96-65 before the 76ers went into the fourth quarter with a 30-point cushion. Young’s dunk with 5:33 left kept the lead at 115-85 before Philadelphia emptied the bench.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 76ers’ 70 first-half points marked the most the team has scored in any half this season. … The Pistons, who dropped a 110-78 decision to Miami on Friday, have lost back-to-back games by 25 or more points. … Detroit G Brandon Jennings drew a pair of technical fouls and was ejected in the first half.