Pistons erase 16-point deficit vs. 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- In the final frenetic minutes, the players were standing on the Detroit Pistons’ bench.

Their arms were raised and high-fives were delivered.

There certainly was a lot to cheer about.

The Pistons rallied from an early 16-point deficit and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 114-104 on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Not only did the Pistons improve to 15-22, they snapped a maddening six-game losing streak.

“Everybody loves winning,” said Pistons forward Josh Smith, who led the way with 22 points.

Seven players reached double figures, and Smith also had 13 rebounds, seven assists, five blocked shots and four steals. Smith became just the third player in NBA history to have at least 22 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five blocked shots and four steals in one game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Guard Brandon Jennings scored 19 points -- 18 in the second half -- including three 3-pointers in the third quarter. Forward Kyle Singler provided a huge lift off the bench with 16 points and eight rebounds.

“That was probably one of the best second halves we’ve had all season,” Jennings said.

Guard Will Bynum also added a spark off the bench with 16 points and eight rebounds. Forward-center Greg Monroe scored 15 points and swept 10 rebounds.

Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 12 points and center Andre Drummond posted a double-double consisting of 11 points and 12 rebounds. Drummond also had a career-best six blocked shots.

The 76ers, meanwhile, continued to spiral in the wrong direction following a highly-successful 4-1 West Coast road trip.

This was the third consecutive loss for the 76ers, dropping them to 12-24.

Forward Thaddeus Young rebounded from a scoreless effort last Tuesday at Cleveland to pump in 22 points. Rookie point guard Michael Carter-Williams scored 21 points and guard Evan Turner added 19 points.

“We built a big lead and couldn’t hold on,” Young said. “We gave great effort, but we didn’t execute like we needed to against a big team like that. We’ll learn from it and come back fighting tomorrow.”

Center Spencer Hawes had 16 points and 10 rebounds while guard James Anderson chipped in with 10 points.

The game was tight throughout the second half before the Pistons pulled away down the stretch.

“It didn’t matter where it came from,” Detroit coach Maurice Cheeks said of winning in Philadelphia against his former team. “We just needed to get a win.”

Jennings’ fourth triple with 3:21 remaining gave the Pistons a 105-98 lead.

The 76ers never posed a serious threat the rest of the way.

“They made a run and we couldn’t contain them,” Turner said.

The 76ers built a 16-point lead in the first half and wound up with a 63-55 advantage at halftime. They made nine of their first 10 shots and stayed hot, shooting 54.2 percent in the first half.

NOTES: 76ers reserve F Lavoy Allen missed the game with a sore right calf. ... Pistons coach Maurice Cheeks returned to Philadelphia as a visiting head coach for the first time. Cheeks spent three-and-a-half seasons on the Sixers’ bench after coaching the Portland Trail Blazers from 2001-05. ... 76ers G Tony Wroten returned to the team after missing the last two games with flu-like symptoms and a migraine. ... Rasheed Wallace, one of Detroit’s assistant coaches for player development, was a star locally at Simon Gratz High School before going on to the University of North Carolina and a long career in the NBA spanning from 1995-2013. ... The Pistons out-rebounded Philadelphia by a whopping margin of 62-42. ... Detroit also had 25 offensive rebounds, tying a floor record.