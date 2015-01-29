Sixers run past weary Pistons in 89-69 win

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers point guard Michael Carter-Williams had no idea he was within a rebound of his fifth career triple-double on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

He was thinking only of the fact that the Pistons were a tired team.

“We wanted to run them and use that (fatigue) to our advantage,” he said of Detroit, which was playing for the second straight night and the fourth time in five days. “The pace really started with me. I was trying to run them up and down.”

He did that, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Sixers routed the Pistons 89-69.

Only when Carter-Williams reached the locker room afterward did someone inform him that he came so close to a triple-double.

“It’s crazy,” he said with a laugh.

Forward Robert Covington led the Sixers (9-37) with 19 points and rookie guard JaKarr Sampson had career highs of 13 points and eight rebounds.

Philadelphia, which ended a six-game losing streak, limited Detroit to a season-low point total and the fewest points by a Sixers opponent this year.

The Pistons, who were led by forward Greg Monroe with 20 points and 11 rebounds, shot 30.7 percent from the floor, their poorest showing since making 27.9 percent against Toronto on Dec. 23, 2009. It was also the lowest by a Philadelphia opponent since Charlotte shot 30.7 percent on Feb. 9, 2013.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said he was “embarrassed and humiliated” by his team’s performance.

“We weren’t ready to play,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever coached a game where one team’s effort was that much better than my team’s effort. I mean, it was a joke.”

The Pistons were outrebounded 48-38 and made 2 of 20 3-point attempts, just the second time in franchise history they have made two or fewer while attempting 20 or more.

“They played so much harder,” Van Gundy said of the Sixers. “They ran harder, they cut harder, they drove it harder, they defended harder, they were into us more, they went to the boards harder, everything. ... I told them in there (in the locker room), ‘I‘m embarrassed as a coach that I did that poor a job,’ and if they’re not embarrassed, they don’t belong in the NBA.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown had reminded his team beforehand that the Pistons were at a difficult point in their schedule.

“We wanted to turn this into a track meet as much as we could,” he said.

At the same time, Brown believes his team is showing improvement at the defensive end.

“Sixty-nine points against any NBA team is a fantastic effort,” he said. “I think the thing that stands out most to me is I feel like we’re doing a better job of contesting when we guard the paint.”

In jumping out to a 24-4 lead, the Sixers nailed 11 of 15 shots from the field and limited the Pistons to 2-of-11 shooting. Forward Luc Mbah a Moute had eight points to key Philadelphia’s hot start.

The Pistons scored the last eight points of the quarter, four of those by center Andre Drummond, to slice the deficit to 28-16. Monroe later scored nine of his 13 first-half points in the final 7:07 of the second quarter, cutting the halftime gap to 48-37.

Center Henry Sims and Mbah a Moute each scored eight first-half points to lead the Sixers. Philadelphia shot 51.1 percent from the field in the half and Detroit 30.2 percent.

The Pistons were twice within nine in the third quarter, the second time after a jumper by forward Jonas Jerebko made it 59-50. But Carter-Williams started a 9-1 run by sinking a 3-pointer and feeding backup forward Jerami Grant for a ringing slam, and by the end of the quarter Philadelphia led 68-55.

The Pistons drew no closer than nine the rest of the way, the last time when guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drilled a jumper from the right wing to make it 72-63 with 7:46 to play.

Mbah a Moute then dunked, and after Sampson made a free throw, Mbah a Moute nailed a jumper as well, leaving the Sixers with a 77-63 bulge.

NOTES: G Tony Wroten, the Sixers’ leading scorer, said before the game that he will undergo surgery on his right knee after partially tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament. He added that he is not sure when the procedure will be performed, who will do it or how much time he will need to make a full recovery. “Obviously, you never want to get injured, but it’s a part of the game,” he said. “I feel like I was having a good season, but it’s just a process to still make my story even better.” ... Philadelphia G Michael Carter-Williams and C/F Nerlens Noel have been selected to play in the Rising Star Challenge during All-Star Weekend in Brooklyn. Noel said he was “extremely grateful” to be chosen, but Carter-Williams was not available to address it before the game. Coach Brett Brown called it “a great statement for our program.” ... Detroit G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will also take part in the Rising Stars Challenge. ... Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said the team will make a roster move, likely no later than Sunday, after the recent loss of G Brandon Jennings for the season to an Achilles tear. “There’s some things out there that are possible,” Van Gundy said, “but you just have to see if they come true.” He added that there might be a trade or a call-up from the Development League.