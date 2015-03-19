Smith, Richardson lead 76ers past Pistons

PHILADELPHIA -- Ish Smith was making a rare start. Jason Richardson had just informed his coach that it wasn’t essential for him to be in the lineup.

Both guards came up big on Wednesday night -- Smith with a 15-point, eight-assist performance and Richardson with a slump-busting 14-point game -- as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 94-83.

Smith made just the second start of the season at the point and the 10th in his five NBA seasons. The Sixers, who acquired him on Feb. 22, are his eighth team.

Coach Brett Brown said Smith is “most definitely” giving the team more than expected.

“I think I‘m giving myself more than I expected,” Smith said. “You know what? ... You just want to relish the opportunity.”

The 34-year-old Richardson, who returned last month after missing two years with knee and foot ailments, just wanted to contribute something. The 13-year veteran, 6 of 37 from the floor in his previous four games (and 0 of 16 on 3-point attempts), went to Brown on Tuesday and told him he didn’t need to start if the coach thought the team would be better off with someone else in the lineup.

”Never did I feel like this is any favor,“ Brown said. ”I‘m starting Jason because he helps the team, and the last few games he felt like he wasn’t helping the team.

“I just got a lot of continued respect for him. For him to talk to me and look atd me and say what he said, it just is another example of how he lives his life and how he acts, and he doesn’t go away. He puts in time. He wants to fix it, and fix it he did.”

On Wednesday, Richardson went 3 of 5 from the arc and 4 of 7 overall as the Sixers (16-52) won for just the third time in 10 games but defeated Detroit for the third time in four meetings this season.

“I hear it all day from my two sons,” he said. “I‘m my worst critic. They’d be second in line, telling me, ‘Dad, relax. You’re bricking a lot. Just shoot the ball.’ To finally see the ball go in, it’s great (to) get back into that form.”

Before the game, Richardson took Quahmier Wilson on a tour of the Sixers’ locker room. Quahmier is the older of two sons born to the late Robert Wilson III, a Philadelphia police officer gunned down earlier this month during a robbery at a game store.

Wilson had stopped to buy a video game for Quahmier, who with his brother, 1-year-old Robert IV, was in attendance at Wednesday’s game. So too were other family members. Richardson introduced Quahmier to Brown and several players gave him a jersey.

Something else, too.

“I told him we would play hard and try to win,” Richardson said. “It was his first Sixer game. I told him we’re going to go out there and try to get the win for you -- make this a night he could remember and try to ease some pain away from him.”

Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 20 points to pace Detroit (24-44), which shot just 33 percent from the field while losing for the 11th time in 12 games.

Guard Reggie Jackson was 4 of 17 from the field but had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double. Center Andre Drummond chipped in nine points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons, who were without forward Greg Monroe (strained right knee) for the second straight game.

Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said his team was “terrible.”

“I didn’t see any focus whatsoever in being strong with the ball,” he said. “I didn’t see any focus whatsoever in finding open people. ... We just kept making the same mistakes. We never were in that game.”

Philadelphia led the last 36:47, but its cushion was just 68-65 after three quarters and 78-72 after Pistons guard Spencer Dinwiddie nailed a 3-pointer with 6:58 left in the game.

Philadelphia reeled off the nine points, including 3-pointers by guard Isaiah Canaan and Richardson, to go up 87-72 with 2:40 remaining. The Pistons were never closer than eight after that.

Detroit built a 19-15 lead late in the first quarter, but the Sixers outscored the Pistons 28-12 during the next 11 minutes to go in front 43-31 with 3:53 left in the second quarter. Reserve forward Thomas Robinson generated 10 points in that surge and Richardson hit his first 3-pointer in 17 attempts spanning the last five games.

Philadelphia’s advantage was 49-39 at halftime, at which point center Nerlens Noel and Robinson had 10 points each.

Jackson scored nine points in the first half to lead Detroit, which shot just 33.3 percent from the field and committed 13 of its 18 turnovers in the first 24 minutes.

The Sixers extended their lead to 67-54 on Smith’s basket with 3:27 left in the third quarter, but the Pistons scored 11 of the last 12 points in the quarter, four of those by Caldwell-Pope, to narrow the gap to 68-65.

NOTES: Philadelphia C Nerlens Noel contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three blocks but left the game with 4:27 left in the third quarter with a bruised right foot and did not return. Brown said he could have returned if needed, and Noel said he expects to play Friday against the New York Knicks. ... Video has circulated that appeared to show Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy brushing off Memphis coach Dave Joerger after the Pistons beat the Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Van Gundy said that was not the case, that it was “a pleasant exchange” and they wished each other well. He also said he plans to contact Joerger to make sure he “didn’t take anything the wrong way.”