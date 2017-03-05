Pistons pulverize 76ers 136-106

PHILADELPHIA -- The Detroit Pistons, coming off an unsettling loss, righted the ship Saturday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 26 points and Marcus Morris added 22 as the Pistons routed the Philadelphia 76ers 136-106.

Reggie Jackson contributed 21 points and Tobias Harris had 20 off the bench for Detroit, which achieved a season-high point total three days after a 109-86 loss in New Orleans.

"I thought we had good energy throughout," coach Stan Van Gundy said after his team shot a season-high 56.8 percent from the floor. "We had a lot of respect for them. That's all we talked about for two days, how hard Philadelphia plays and the energy they bring to the game and (how) we would need to match that."

Andre Drummond collected 14 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots for Detroit.

Van Gundy had been toying with the idea of bringing Jackson off the bench and starting backup Ish Smith at point guard, but decided to remain with Jackson as the starter and play him in six-minute segments. Jackson shot 9 of 14 from the floor, and Smith contributed 11 points and 13 assists.

"The energy in that first unit has not been very good," Van Gundy said. "It's certainly not all on (Jackson) but they sort of follow the point guard, so let's get the pace up a little bit and attack. He was better with that tonight."

Jackson said the new rotation proved helpful.

"It's only one game, one sample size," he said. "We'll see how it goes the next couple of games. Whatever the man says, we're going to compete."

The Pistons, who hold the Eastern Conference's eighth and final playoff spot, took command by outscoring the 76ers 19-4 in the final 4:19 of the first half to assume a 67-52 lead at the break.

Smith, a former Sixer, generated four points and three assists in that stretch. Philadelphia contributed to its own demise with some spotty offense, missing 5 of 7 shots and committing three of its 15 first-half turnovers.

Philadelphia, which finished with 20 turnovers, saw Detroit go up by as many as 33 in the second half.

Nik Stauskas scored a career-high 24 points and Dario Saric collected 19 points and a career-high eight assists for the Sixers, who had nine available players.

Jahlil Okafor did not play because of a sore right knee and Gerald Henderson missed his second straight game with a bad hip. Tiago Splitter remains out with a strained right calf.

Sixers coach Brett Brown said the manpower shortage, combined with the fact that Philadelphia was playing for the second straight night, created "a perfect storm to the environment."

Stauskas agreed.

"It's just embarrassing to get beat like that, especially on our home floor," he said. "We've played this team well before this year, in Detroit (beating the Pistons 97-79 on Dec. 11). I thought we had a really good win against them, and we just didn't bring the energy and effort today."

The Sixers opened a 13-4 lead to start the game, but later in the first quarter Harris and Morris fueled a 19-4 flurry with six points apiece, putting Detroit ahead 33-22.

Philadelphia briefly nosed in front in the second quarter, but Detroit's pivotal run at the end of the half snapped a 48-all tie.

Morris amassed 13 points in the first 24 minutes for Detroit and Harris contributed 12.

Stauskas had 13 for the Sixers, whose 15 turnovers matched a high for any half this season, and were the most in a first half.

Detroit did not let up in the second half, stretching the lead to 101-71 on Drummond's tip-in with 2:53 left in the third quarter.

"Our guys came out with a better approach to start the third even with a 15-point lead," Drummond said, "and a lot of that goes back to the respect we had for them."

NOTES: Philadelphia surrendered its most points this season. ... Before the game, Sixers coach Brett Brown reiterated his plan to start F Ben Simmons next season at point guard. Simmons, the top overall pick in the 2016 draft, missed all season with a broken foot. ... The Pistons also had a season-high 10 blocked shots. ... Three Sixers -- F Dario Saric, G T.J. McConnell and G Sergio Rodriguez -- finished with eight assists.