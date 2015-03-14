Lillard leads Trail Blazers to blowout win over Pistons

PORTLAND, Ore. -- They came in bunches, 3-pointers by guard Damian Lillard -- three in a span of three minutes in the first quarter, then a pair back-to-back in the middle of the fourth period.

The Portland Trail Blazers did a lot well offensively, but nobody was better than Lillard in a 118-99 blowout of the Detroit Pistons Friday night at the Moda Center.

Lillard scored 28 points on 9-for-12 shooting - 5-for-7 from beyond the arc -- and dished out nine assists with only one turnover as the Trail Blazers (43-20) won for the seventh time in eight outings.

Portland shot a season-best .575 from the field, including 11-for-21 from 3-point range.

“We played well tonight as a whole offensively,” Lillard said. “The way we moved the ball, the way we executed. ... The shots I got were good looks. It helps when you’re executing and moving the ball the way we did.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter for the Blazers, who got 38 points from their reserves. Forward Meyers Leonard came off the bench for a season-high 15 points and seven rebounds and guard Arron Afflalo added 15 points for the Blazers, who led by as many as 23 points.

“It was good to have one of those games,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “Everybody played well. It was good to have a good offensive night, and we were very good defensively the first half. To have everybody play under 30 minutes. ... You need one of those every once in awhile.”

Forward Greg Monroe scored 19 points and center Andre Drummond collected 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons (23-42), who lost their ninth game in a row. Guard Jodie Meeks scored 14 points and guard Reggie Jackson had 11 points and 10 assists for the losers.

“We made offensive improvement tonight against a good defensive team,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “But we couldn’t find a way to stop (the Blazers) at all. They were getting everything on the perimeter. Both Lillard and Aldridge made shots even when they were well-defended. Those guys are great players.”

Lillard scored 15 points with five assists and Aldridge added 12 points as Portland carried a 64-46 edge into halftime. The Blazers shot .571 from the field -- and hit 6 of 9 from 3-point range -- in the half. Monroe had 15 points and Drummond 10 points and eight rebounds for the Pistons.

The difference was 86-65 when the Pistons made a run, scoring nine straight points to draw within 86-74 with 2:29 left in the third quarter. Portland took a 95-78 lead into the final period.

Forward Tayshaun Prince knocked down a 3-pointer, then Meeks converted a pair of free throws to close the gap to 101-89 with 7:43 left. But Leonard scored on a dunk and Lillard scored eight in a row -- on a pair of 3s and a long jumper -- to cap a 10-0 run that buried the Pistons.

The Blazers “were just making shots,” Monroe said. “They didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. They just moved the ball well and made their shots.”

With Monroe doing the heavy lifting early, Detroit jumped to a 17-12 lead. But Lillard hit back-to-back 3s to key a 13-1 run that pushed Portland ahead 25-18. Lillard had 13 points and Aldridge 10 as the Blazers carried a 35-24 advantage into the second quarter.

Leonard and reserve center Chris Kaman led the way as Portland built a 56-38 advantage with four minutes left in the quarter. The Blazers then took an 18-point lead into intermission.

NOTES: Portland is 28-6 at the Moda Center and 19-6 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. ... In the last three games, Drummond has 63 rebounds -- 30 at the offensive end. “Right now, he’s the best offensive rebounder in the league,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. ... Both teams were without starting shooting guards who are lost for the season due to Achilles’ tendon surgery -- Portland’s Wesley Matthews and Detroit’s Brandon Jennings. ... This was the first loss during Detroit’s nine-game losing streak that has been by more than 10 points. ... Reserve Portland F Alonzo Gee missed the game after undergoing surgery to remove three wisdom teeth on Thursday. Coach Terry Stotts said he was hopeful Gee will be available for Sunday’s game at Toronto, the first stop on the Blazers’ upcoming five-game road trip. ... The Blazers are 11-2 against Detroit dating to the 2008-09 season and have won seven in a row at home against the Pistons. ... Aldridge has scored 20 or more points 40 times this season, tied for fourth in the NBA.