Late 3-pointer carries Pistons past Blazers in 2OTs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Detroit Pistons weren't looking for a 3-point shot when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drilled a 26-footer over Allen Crabbe near the end of double overtime Sunday night at Moda Center.

However, coach Stan Van Gundy wasn't complaining after Caldwell-Pope provided the winning points with 9.4 seconds left in the second extra session in a 125-124 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

"We didn't need a 3 at that point, but he came off (a screen) and had a good look at it," Van Gundy said. "I'm damn glad it was a 3, to be quite honest. I wasn't really looking forward to another overtime."

Reggie Jackson scored 31 points, Andre Drummond contributed 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Caldwell-Pope added 26 points for the Pistons (18-21). Detroit, which edged the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month.

CJ McCollum scored 35 points, Crabbe came off the bench for a career-high 30 points, and Damian Lillard collected 20 points and nine rebounds for the Trail Blazers (16-23).

McCollum converted a 3-point shot with 8.3 seconds left to tie the score at 106-106 and send the game into overtime. McCollum did it again in the first extra session, knocking down a 3 with 22.6 seconds left for a 114-114 deadlock.

In the second overtime, McCollum sank a jumper, then scored on a drive to give Portland a 122-119 lead with 2:20 left. Caldwell-Pope's 3-point shot cut the difference to 124-122 with 1:01 to go.

After a shot-clock violation, the Pistons got the ball with 11.6 seconds remaining. Caldwell-Pope drained the key 3-pointer, and Detroit's lead was 125-124 with 9.4 seconds to play.

"It was well-contested, well-defended," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "(Caldwell-Pope) just hit a terrific shot."

Caldwell-Pope said, "I was supposed to come off the (Drummond) screen and shoot a 3 or a 2. We executed that play well, and I got a wide-open shot."

After a timeout, McCollum's 17-foot pull-up went off the rim, and the ball was knocked out of bounds with two-10ths of a second left. The Blazers tried a lob pass, but a tip-in try wasn't close, and the Pistons had the victory.

"That was one of the best looks CJ had all night," Portland coach Terry Stotts said of McCollum's chance at a game-winner.

"I hit some tough shots, some contested threes," said McCollum, who was 16 of 28 from the field. "Then I get a pull-up with a big (Drummond) back up on his heels and I miss it. Frustrating. Nine times out of 10, I make that shot."

Crabbe had 17 points -- sinking 7 of 8 shots from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range -- and McCollum 14 as the Blazers took a 56-53 advantage into intermission. Drummond scored 16 points in the half for the Pistons.

Portland increased its lead to 82-72 on a 3-pointer by Crabbe late in the third quarter. The Blazers carried an 87-80 edge into the final period.

The Pistons were ahead 100-96 when the Blazers got back-to-back baskets by McCollum and Mason Plumlee to tie it at 100-100 with 3:26 to go.

Marcus Morris sank consecutive jumpers to pushed Detroit back on top 104-100. Crabbe buried a 3 to cut the margin to 104-103 with 48.1 seconds remaining. Jackson knocked home a jumper to make it 106-103 with 24.2 seconds to play.

McCollum missed a runner, but the Pistons knocked the rebound out of bounds with 10.8 seconds remaining. On the inbounds pass, McCollum swished a 3-pointer to tie it. After a timeout, Jackson's driving layup was no good, and it was on to overtime.

Jackson gave Detroit a 112-111 advantage on a layup with 1:10 to play in the first OT, then followed with another drive to extend it to 114-111 with 24.8 seconds left.

McCollum's 3-pointer tied it at 114-114. After a timeout, Jackson's long jumper was off the rim, and a second overtime session was to come.

NOTES: The game was originally scheduled for Saturday night but was postponed due to inclement weather. ... Detroit started a five-game road trip that continues Tuesday night at Sacramento. ... Portland hasn't won back-to-back contests since winning three in a row from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5. ... The Pistons have won three straight against the Blazers. ... Portland G CJ McCollum scored 21 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and overtime sessions. ... Detroit G Reggie Jackson scored 70 points in two victories over Portland last season, including 40 in a 120-113 win at Moda Center in November 2015.