Preview: Pistons at Bobcats

The Detroit Pistons will attempt to slow down center Al Jefferson when they visit the Charlotte Bobcats in the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday night. Jefferson put forth a dominant effort in a 108-96 victory at Detroit on Tuesday, finishing with 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. It marked the fifth time in nine games that the Bobcats big man has produced at least 30 points and 10 boards in the same game.

The efforts of Jefferson are almost imperative against the interior might of the Pistons, who received 22 rebounds from Andre Drummond and held a 52-43 advantage on the boards. However, Detroit was hurt by many of the same issues that have plagued it all season, hitting only five 3-pointers and going 13-for-23 from the line in another uneven offensive performance. Charlotte has won the first two meetings this season to gain the tiebreaker between the two teams, who are separated by 1 1/2 games in their pursuit of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (22-31): Reserve guard Rodney Stuckey has said that trade rumors do not bother him, but his performance has suffered for one reason or another as Thursday’s deadline approaches. The streaky scorer has produced six points on 2-of-16 shooting in Detroit’s two straight losses after averaging 18.7 during the team’s preceding three-game winning streak. His lackluster showing Tuesday night was part of a meager contribution from the bench, which produced 13 points on 6-of-23 shooting.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (24-30): The seven assists by Jefferson on Tuesday tied him with Gerald Henderson for the team lead, and both men turned the ball over just once, part of another solid Charlotte effort when it comes to taking care of the basketball. The Bobcats entered the night tied with Atlanta for the best assist-to-turnover ratio (1.74) in the Eastern Conference and finished the win over Detroit with 25 assists against seven giveaways. Forward Josh McRoberts has been a quiet force of late with 19 assists and three turnovers in the last three games, during which he has made 9-of-16 3-pointers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte has clinched a season series win over Detroit for the first time since 2009-10 and can pick up its first sweep with a win Wednesday.

2. Pistons F Kyle Singler has recorded multiple steals in four of his last five contests.

3. Bobcats G Kemba Walker is averaging 28 points in the first two games against Detroit.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 97, Pistons 92