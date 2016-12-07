Preview: Pistons at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will try to avenge their worst loss of the season when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The Hornets had won two straight entering the opener of a three-game homestand on Nov. 29 but had their fortunes reversed with a 112-89 defeat at the hands of the Pistons, who outscored them in the second half by 20 points.

Charlotte has recovered to win two of three games since the embarrassing loss, rallying to claim a 109-101 victory at Dallas on Monday. Nicolas Batum finished with 14 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets, who made only three 3-pointers but had a 55-35 advantage on the boards. "(Facilitating for my teammates) was why (Charlotte) brought me here last year," Batum told reporters after registering his second straight double-double. "I haven't shot the ball really well this season, but I try to facilitate the game with the other guys." Detroit's win in Charlotte kicked off a three-game winning streak and the club improved to 6-2 in its last eight games with Tuesday's 102-91 victory at home over Chicago.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (12-11): Point guard Reggie Jackson's second game of the season saw him record just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting, but he managed to pick up seven assists and a pair of steals in 18 minutes versus Chicago. Forward Tobias Harris, who scored 24 points against the Hornets last month, finished with 22 on Tuesday while playing at least 40 minutes for just the second time this season. After it leaves Charlotte, Detroit has five straight games against sub-.500 teams with a combined record of 31-73.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (12-9): Batum's solid all-around game helped hide the fact that he missed all six of his 3-point attempts, part of an 0-of-10 effort for Charlotte's starters. He is shooting 30.7 percent in that category, a far cry from his career mark of 35.8. Kemba Walker scored 23 points in the loss to Detroit last month and is a 43.4-percent 3-point shooter in his career against the Pistons - his best mark against any Eastern Conference opponent.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Walker is averaging 24.3 points while shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc at home.

2. Pistons C Andre Drummond has recorded four consecutive double-doubles.

3. Hornets F Marvin Williams (knee) is expected to return from a six-game absence.

PREDICTION: Hornets 104, Pistons 99