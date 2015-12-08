Hornets 104, Pistons 84

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Center Cody Zeller led a balanced attack with 20 points, and the Charlotte Hornets cruised to a 104-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons Monday night.

The Hornets (12-8) won for the seventh time in their last nine games and raised their record at home to 9-3.

They took control early and led by as many as 14 in the first half, then pushed the lead up to as many as 26 in the third quarter. They held Detroit to 36.8 percent shooting from the field and held a whopping 57-41 rebound advantage.

Zeller, starting while center Al Jefferson is out with a strained calf, came within two points of his career high. He got 10 of his points at the free-throw line.

The Hornets also got 14 points and 12 rebounds from forward Marvin Williams, 14 points from guard Kemba Walker, and 13 points each from guards Nicolas Batum and Jeremy Lin. Batum also had seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Pistons (12-10) had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Pistons with 16 points, and forward Ersan Ilyasova scored 15.

The Pistons’ top players, center Andre Drummond and guard Reggie Jackson, both struggled. Drummond fought night-long foul trouble and finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Jackson was just two of nine from the field for four points.

Charlotte led 28-20 after one quarter, 62-51 at halftime, and 88-70 after three quarters.

Notes: The NBA named Pistons PG Reggie Jackson the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Jackson averaged 27 points and 8.8 assists in four games last week, all wins. He shot 56.9 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from 3-point range. ... Hornets C Al Jefferson (strained calf) missed his third straight game and will miss at least another week. ... Pistons C Andre Drummond came into the game leading the NBA in rebounding at 16.9. ... The Pistons and Hornets have so far had the biggest turnarounds of anyone in the NBA this season, each improving by seven wins over this time last year. The Hornets were 4-15 at this time last season. ... The Pistons were coming off a 111-91 win over the Lakers at home Sunday. G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 22 and Drummond had 18 points and 15 rebounds in the win. ... The Pistons were playing their sixth set of back-to-back games already this season. They were 2-3 on the second night of back-to-backs coming into Monday’s game. ... The Hornets were home for the eighth time in their last nine games. They will also play at home Wednesday against Miami. ... The Pistons will return home to face Memphis on Wednesday.