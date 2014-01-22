Preview: Pistons at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks a lock to enter the halfway point of their season with the worst record in the NBA. The Bucks can only hope to go into the final game of the first half on a winning note as they look to halt a nine-game losing streak Wednesday night against the visiting Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee dropped to 4-18 on the road with Sunday’s 110-82 loss in San Antonio, while the Pistons are coming off a 112-103 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

With the season quickly heading down the tubes and a plum spot in a deep draft lottery at stake, don’t be surprised to see Milwaukee transition toward a less experienced starting five as it looks to develop its younger players. Head coach Larry Drew also wants to see his players expand their roles, telling the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: “I know guys are capable of making shots. But I want to see guys do other things.” The Pistons have dropped 10 of 14.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (17-24): While it’s clear through the first 41 games that Detroit isn’t close to being one of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference, what is less certain is what the Pistons plan to do about that. Trade rumors have sprung up regarding young center Greg Monroe, with the Washington Wizards reportedly interested in his services. While Monroe is having a solid season - averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting better than 50 percent from the field - the emergence of Andre Drummond has crowded the frontcourt and made Monroe expendable.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (7-33): Milwaukee is on pace to shatter the franchise record for fewest wins in a season (20) set by the 1993-94 edition. That club went on to nab the first overall pick and used it on Purdue small forward Glenn Robinson, who joined forces with Ray Allen and Sam Cassell to lead Milwaukee to the 2001 Eastern Conference finals. Should the Bucks land the top pick yet again, they’ll have no shortage of promising players to choose from - a list that is expected to include Kansas stars Joel Embiid and Andrew Wiggins, Duke’s Jabari Parker and Kentucky’s Julius Randle.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Detroit has won three straight meetings, including the first two this season.

2. Monroe averages 15.5 points on 57.2 percent shooting in 14 career games versus the Bucks.

3. Drummond’s 30 double-doubles are second in the NBA to Minnesota’s Kevin Love.

PREDICTION: Pistons 95, Bucks 84