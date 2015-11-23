Preview: Pistons at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are losers of three straight and are searching for answers after getting run off the floor in the second half on Saturday. The Bucks will try to pick things up when they host another scuffling team in the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Milwaukee was outscored 68-35 after the break in a 123-86 loss at Indiana on Saturday and dropped the last three games by a total of 81 points. ”We have to learn how to fight,“ Bucks center Greg Monroe told reporters. ”We were in the game at halftime. We’re right there. They make a run and we quit. We can’t do that.” The Pistons are dealing with some fatigue and are searching for some production out of the second unit that might allow the starters more rest. “We can’t play the starters more minutes than we are. We just can’t,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters after a 97-95 loss to Washington on Saturday. “… If you just look at the plus/minuses, our starters were dominant tonight and we still couldn’t get a win. That’s frustrating.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (7-6): Detroit star center Andre Drummond recorded a double-double in each of the first 12 games this season but finally fell off the pace with 13 rebounds but only eight points on Saturday. “I didn’t think he had much tonight,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “That’s one of the few games – well, the first game this year – he just didn’t play very well at either end. Tired. He’s been a little sick. I don’t know the reason. He just didn’t play very well tonight.” Drummond already has three 20-plus rebound performances this season and leads the league by grabbing an average of 17.8 boards.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (5-8): Drummond could be in for another big night against Milwaukee, which is last in the NBA in rebounding at an average of 37.7. The Bucks were outrebounded 21-12 in the second half of Saturday’s loss. “Anytime we have to handle a situation of adversity, we kind of crumble,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd told reporters. “We crumbled (Saturday) … we’ve got to work on some of the things we’re not doing, and that’s rebounding the ball and getting back on defense.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks took the final three meetings last season by an average of 14.3 points.

2. Monroe, who signed with Milwaukee as a free agent over the summer, will be making his first appearance against his former team.

3. Detroit PG Reggie Jackson is averaging 8.7 assists in the last three games, up from his season mark of 5.8.

PREDICTION: Pistons 99, Bucks 88