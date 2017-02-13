The Detroit Pistons will try to build off one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Trailing by 16 points to begin the fourth quarter at Toronto on Sunday, the Pistons stormed back to seize a remarkable 102-101 win on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's 3-pointer in the waning moments.

Four reserves combined to score 52 points for Detroit, led by a team-high 24 for forward Tobias Harris. "Tobias was playing really, really well and (guard Ish Smith) was playing really, really well," coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. "Those two guys were playing great and really fueling us, especially on the offensive end, so we just stuck with them." Playing their first game since losing forward Jabari Parker for the season to a torn ACL, the Bucks cruised past the Indiana Pacers on the road Saturday for just their third win in the last 15 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the 116-100 victory while adding to his growing highlight reel with a dunk from just inside the foul line.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (26-29): Smith had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench in Sunday's victory as Detroit overcame its largest fourth-quarter deficit in a regulation win since 1957-58, according to ESPN. He is averaging 13.3 points while shooting 17-for-25 and handing out 5.3 assists over a three-game span, and Harris has been heating up as well with a 23-for-37 showing over the same stretch. Harris had 23 points and a season-high 12 rebounds in the last meeting with Milwaukee - a 119-94 loss in Detroit on Dec. 28.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (23-30): Michael Beasley started in place of Parker and finished with seven points and six rebounds while the bench produced three players with at least 17 points in the win over Indiana. "Their spirit, their energy, you could see was extremely high," coach Jason Kidd told the media. "I thought our bench was great, the starters were good, the ball was moving. It was a team effort and that's what it takes to win." Antetokounmpo has made 30-of-35 free throws in just the last two games and he is averaging 27.2 points over his last five outings.

1. Caldwell-Pope's game-winner Sunday made him 2-for-12 from beyond the arc and he is 5-for-31 over a six-game stretch.

2. Bucks G Tony Snell has hit 7-of-11 from 3-point range in the last three contests.

3. Detroit is 3-7 on the second half of back-to-backs.

PREDICTION: Bucks 108, Pistons 105