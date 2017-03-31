Preview: Pistons at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks can inch closer to clinching a playoff berth and deliver another blow to the chances of the visiting Detroit Pistons when the teams meet Friday. While the Bucks have won 17 of their last 23 to move up into a tie for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons were in a 1-8 spiral before eking out a one-point home win over last-place Brooklyn on Thursday.

Marcus Morris recorded 28 points and 13 rebounds as Detroit climbed within 2 1/2 games of the eighth and final playoff spot. Milwaukee's surge continued with an impressive 103-100 win at East-leading Boston on Wednesday, putting the club a season-high three games above .500. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points and rookie Malcolm Brogdon added 16 - six in the closing moments - and nine assists. The Bucks won two of the first three meetings this season, including a 102-89 home victory last month in which Antetokounmpo was held to eight points but former Piston Greg Monroe produced 25 and 13 rebounds off the bench.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (35-41): Morris has been riding the roller coaster of late, following up a four-point effort on 1-of-8 shooting last Friday at Orlando with 20 points against New York on Monday, then dipping to seven in a loss to Miami before erupting against the Nets. He's done the same thing versus the Bucks this season by going 7-of-26 over the first two meetings and then breaking out for 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting at Milwaukee last month. Reggie Jackson (knee) has missed two games and fellow point guard Ish Smith has averaged 20 points in that span.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (39-36): Brogdon has boosted his Rookie of the Year chances with a solid stretch, averaging 14 points on 54.7 percent shooting - as well as 6.8 assists - over his last five games, and had the confidence of a veteran in making big plays down the stretch at Boston. "Tonight, the ball was in my hands at the end of the game," Brogdon told reporters after the win. "It takes a lot of character and will to win more than anything to have it in a rookie's hands at the end of the game." Khris Middleton added 19 points in the victory and was 8-of-14 shooting after going 11-of-42 over his previous three games.

1. Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20 points and eight rebounds in six straight games.

2. Pistons C Andre Drummond went without a basket for the first time this season in Thursday's win and has scored in single digits in four of his last five contests.

3. Detroit has lost nine of its last 10 on the second half of back-to-back sets.

PREDICTION: Bucks 112, Pistons 102