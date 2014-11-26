Bucks beat Pistons on boards, in game

MILWAUKEE -- Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy didn’t need too much time to think when asked what went wrong for his team Tuesday night in a 98-86 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“We gave them 19 offensive rebounds, we had 19 turnovers and we were 7 for 17 at the free throw line,” Van Gundy said. “They hit 10 3-pointers . Those were the four factors in the game. There’s really nothing else to talk about.”

Center Andre Drummond did score a season-high 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds and forward Greg Monroe added 15 as the Pistons shot 46 percent from the field. But even with forward Josh Smith and point guard D.J. Augustin each adding 11, the Pistons were their own worst enemy.

The offensive rebounds were especially problematic for Detroit, which only grabbed three in the second half as the Bucks turned a one-point game into a 15-point lead late in the game. Milwaukee scooped up 11 of its own misses -- which the Bucks turned into 12 points --to help make up for going 17-for-45 from the field in the final two quarters.

Overall, the Bucks outrebounded Detroit, 50-36.

“We talked about it the last two days that Detroit is a team that lives on the glass,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “Our objective tonight was team rebounding with everybody pitching in and everybody helping out; bigs helping the guards, littles helping the bigs. Everybody was involved and this is the way we have to rebound if we want a chance to win against a team like this.”

The 3-pointer was a reliable weapon for the Bucks who sunk 10 in the game and got a pair during a 12-1 run to close out the third quarter. Point guard Brandon Knight and shooting guard O.J. Mayo each sunk three from beyond the arc and led the team with 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season, Mayo made 5 of 10 shots from the field as the Bucks shot 43 percent and also got double-digit scoring efforts from forward Jabari Parker (14), forward Ersan Ilyasova (13) and center Larry Sanders, who scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds.

Ten of Sanders’ points came in the first quarter.

“I was just trying to stay active,” he said. “I have to find my place against these guys and I really want to be successful so whatever I can do to help them, I will.”

Detroit got off to a good start, scoring 31 points to take a five-point lead through one quarter but the Bucks made 10 of 19 shots and sank three 3-pointers in the second to go up 49-48 at halftime before breaking the game open with their run late in the third.

“They hurt us on the hustle plays and the offensive rebounds,” said Pistons forward Kyle Singler. “You could say we lost a little bit of focus in that area. Whether it was execution or lack of focus, we just, collectively as a team, have to play better.”

The Bucks and Pistons will meet once more this week, Friday night in Detroit.

NOTES: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in attendance for the game. Silver was in Milwaukee to meet with members of the Bucks’ local investment group and also had discussions with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other business leaders regarding development of a new arena in the city. Silver and owner Wes Edens said they were optimistic that the progress was moving forward and a preferred site could be announced within the next 30-60 days. ... Pistons PG Brandon Jennings was not available Tuesday due to a sprained left thumb. D.J. Augustin started in place of Jennings. ... Bucks PG Brandon Knight was in the starting lineup Tuesday. He had been listed as questionable because of a strained right quad. Backup PG Nate Wolters, however, was not with the team and won’t join the Bucks on their trip to Minnesota and Detroit while he battles the flu. ... Bucks coach Jason Kidd also adjusted his starting lineup, swapping G/F Khris Middleton for G O.J. Mayo, who is averaging 10.9 points per game. ... With a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, Pistons C Andre Drummond has recorded three double-doubles in his last four games.