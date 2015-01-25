EditorsNote: Adds Knight’s first name

Bucks regain scoring touch in 101-86 win

MILWAUKEE -- Offense has been hard to come by lately for the Milwaukee Bucks, who hadn’t reached the century mark since the calendar flipped to 2015.

But Milwaukee got plenty of scoring Saturday night, shooting 50 percent from the field and making 11 3-pointers in a 101-86 romp of the Detroit Pistons at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Bucks hadn’t scored 100 points since Dec. 29 and had averaged 94.3 in 10 games since.

“We got back to playing Bucks basketball,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “We were sharing it, completing the passes, and once the passes were completed, completing the play. So, from behind the 3, also being able to make the extra pass, passing up a good shot to get a better shot. We talked about that the last couple days.”

Shooting guard O.J. Mayo led the Bucks, scoring a game-high 20 points off the bench that included four 3-pointers. He had 12 points alone in the second quarter, including 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions, as Milwaukee used a 18-2 run to erase a five-point, first-quarter deficit to lead by 14 at halftime.

Ball movement was key to the Bucks’ offensive success. Milwaukee had assists on 33 of its 41 baskets, including 15 on 16 shots in the second half.

“We had a pretty crucial film session after the Utah game; we were able to see some of the small mistakes that we were making as a team,” Kidd said. “As a young team, we want to continue getting better. Everyone is kind of excited because we’re halfway through the season and we’re in the playoffs halfway through. We’ve got to remain focused and continue playing the right way.”

Detroit hit seven of its last 13 shots from the field in the first quarter but just 33 percent the rest of the way, finishing 31 of 86 from the floor and 6 of 25 on 3-point attempts.

The Pistons scored 26 points off the Bucks’ 21 turnovers but also coughed it up 20 times, leading to 23 Milwaukee points.

“I was disappointed; I think our players were disappointed,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “That was an old-fashioned butt kicking right there, in every aspect of the game. We were not ready to play at all.”

Point guard Brandon Jennings led Detroit with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and had four assists in 26 minutes. He left the game with 1:03 left in the third quarter after suffering an injury to his left ankle.

The injury happened on an inbounds play. Jennings was guarding point guard Brandon Knight and was planting his left foot when he fell to the floor. He was tended to by the team’s medical staff for a few minutes and was helped off the court back to the locker room.

After the game, Jennings was seen with crutches and a boot on the foot.

“It doesn’t look good,” Van Gundy said. “He will be evaluated tomorrow. He will certainly be out tomorrow and for the foreseeable future. It doesn’t look good but we will find out more tomorrow.”

Jennings began the day as Detroit’s leading scorer, averaging 15.4 points per game and was on a hot streak, averaging 21.8 and 8.0 assists in his last six games.

“We don’t know what the injury is yet,” forward Kyle Singler said. “If he is out for a long time, it is going to hurt our team for sure. Whenever you lose a player like that, it is going to hurt your team.”

Detroit also got 12 points from reserve power forward Anthony Tolliver and 10 each from forward Caron Butler and center Andre Drummond.

The Pistons (17-27) have lost two of their last three.

NOTES: Detroit F Kyle Singler played with a mask on his face to protect a broken nose suffered earlier in the week against Orlando. ... Milwaukee has held it’s last 16 opponents to under 50 percent shooting. ... Detroit had lost two in a row and seven of the last 13 meetings in Milwaukee. ... Pistons PG Brandon Jennings was averaging 21.8 points and 8.0 assists in his last six games. Jennings, Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2009, was dealt to the Pistons before the 2013-14 season for PG Brandon Knight. In five games against his former team, Jennings was averaging 19.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. ... In seven games against Detroit, Knight has averaged 14.9 points, 6.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds. ... Saturday marked the final meeting of the season between the teams. The Bucks took three of four from Detroit this season, marking the first season series victory for Milwaukee since the 2002-03 season.