Bucks bounce back from woeful road trip, beat Pistons

MILWAUKEE -- Coming off a disappointing road trip in which they lost all three games, the Milwaukee Bucks were rested and ready to go Monday night when they returned to action against the Detroit Pistons.

And they looked every bit the part of a team ready to move past their rough stretch, easily dispatching of the Pistons in a 109-88 rout at the Bradley Center.

“They responded,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “We all knew we didn’t play well on the trip, we didn’t end it on the right note so those guys get a lot of credit.”

Center Greg Monroe led the way for Milwaukee (6-8), punishing his former team in the paint all night long to finish with 20 points and 13 rebounds with a pair of steals and an assist in 31 minutes of work.

Monroe spent his first five NBA seasons with the Pistons, then joined Milwaukee as a free agent over the summer.

“It doesn’t matter who is coming in here. I am trying to win every game,” Monroe said. “They just happen to be my former team. No matter who comes in here, I going to come in with the same focus. ... do what I need to do to help my team win on that night. They just happens to be the only other team I have played for.”

The double-double was his seventh of the season.

“I thought he was aggressive on both ends,” Kidd said. “He was good.”

He scored 10 points and had grabbed eight rebounds in the first half as Milwaukee clamped down on the defensive end to take a 58-48 lead into the half.

Detroit center Andre Drummond recorded a double-double in the first half, scoring 15 with 14 boards, but was held without a basket over the final two quarters and managed just one rebound the rest of the way.

As a team, Detroit (7-6) was outscored, 63-36, through the second and third quarters.

“If you play like that, you deserve to get blown out,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “If we play like that again Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, Monday ... we’ll get blown out in all of those (games), too.”

Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Pistons with 17 points while off the bench, forwards Stanley Johnson and Anthony Tolliver added 16 and 13, respectively.

But Detroit shot just 34.1 percent from the field and was six of 28 on 3-point attempts while turning the ball over 18 times -- which the Bucks converted into 16 points.

“We came out and got spanked,” guard Reggie Jackson said. “They definitely came out the better team from start to finish. With the way they completed versus the way we competed offensively, they definitely earned that win.”

Milwaukee put forth one of its best shooting nights of the season, hitting 43 of 83 shots and nine of 13 3-point attempts.

Reserve guard Jerryd Bayless was responsible for three of those long-distance shots, as he finished with 14 points off the bench; one of seven Bucks players who scored in double digits.

“We didn’t have the best road trip,” shooting guard O.J. Mayo said. “We wanted to do better. But that is the way it goes sometimes in the season. We got an opportunity to come here at home, early in the week, get a good win against a division opponent that is playing well. Hopefully we can just build on it.”

After the game, Mayo received seven stitches after taking an elbow from Johnson but said he didn’t think it was intentional.

NOTES: Detroit SG Darrun Hillard made his NBA debut Monday, scoring two points on one of 7 shooting with three rebounds in 12 minutes of action. Hillard was Detroit’s second-round pick -- 38th overall -- in the 2015 NBA draft. ... Pistons guards Brandon Jennings (Achilles) and Jodie Meeks (right foot surgery) remained inactive Monday night. Both are former Bucks. ... Bucks F Jabari Parker has scored in double figures in each of his last four games. He’s averaging 12.0 points on 52.6 percent shooting during that stretch. ... Bucks F Greg Monroe spent his first five NBA seasons with the Pistons, averaging 14.3 points and 9.2 rebounds in 391 games. He signed with Milwaukee as a free agent on July 9. ... Detroit C Andre Drummond has 13 double-doubles in his first 14 games this season.