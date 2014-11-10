Preview: Pistons at Bulls

A pair of outspoken coaches will look for bounce-back efforts from their teams when the Chicago Bulls host the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Bulls drew the ire of coach Tom Thibodeau with a “low-energy” first half in a 106-101 loss to visiting Boston on Saturday, snapping a four-game winning streak. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was equally aggravated by his team’s inability to finish strong in a 97-96 loss at Utah on Sunday.

The loss to the Celtics was a shocker for a Bulls team that seemingly had established itself among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons, who are beginning a four-game road trip, have a long way to go to get back to that level, and it showed in the fourth quarter against the Jazz, as Detroit couldn’t stop Gordon Hayward or knock down a jumper when it needed one. The Bulls won three of four meetings last season and have taken 21 of 23 against the Pistons dating to 2009.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE PISTONS (2-4): Detroit understandably was frustrated about letting a fourth-quarter lead slip away against Utah, preventing the Pistons from taking a three-game winning streak on their trip to Chicago, Washington, Oklahoma City and Memphis. “We understand who our opponents are coming up and we have to be able to try to get a split,” forward Josh Smith told reporters. “Split the road trip, if not win more than we lose. We’re playing some good teams.” The Pistons are capable of dominating inside with the duo of Greg Monroe and Andre Drummond, and they have a dynamic point guard in Brandon Jennings, but their outside shooting has been abysmal in the four losses and the bench didn’t produce much against Utah.

ABOUT THE BULLS (5-2): Chicago has weathered some early injuries and illnesses to key players and continues to play without star point guard Derrick Rose, who has missed two straight games and four of the past five because of two sprained ankles. “It’s part of the bumps in the road,” Bulls forward Taj Gibson told the team’s website. “The season is not going to be a straight to the finish type thing. Bumps in the road are going to happen. Every team has got to adjust.” The Bulls have plenty of depth with six players averaging double-digit points and another at 9.7, and that doesn’t include star center Joakim Noah, whose offensive production is down a bit but continues to dominate on the glass and with outstanding post defense.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago has scored 100 or more points in five of its first seven games after doing so only 25 times in 82 contests last season.

2. The Pistons shot 47.8 percent from 3-point range in their two wins and 22.9 percent in their four losses.

3. Detroit PG D.J. Augustin was the Bulls’ top scorer in two of the four meetings with the Pistons last season.

PREDICTION: Bulls 102, Pistons 94