Preview: Pistons at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are beginning to look a lot like an NBA Finals contender and will go for their fifth straight win when they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Bulls are allowing an average of 88.8 points during the winning streak and are taking advantage of a home-heavy period of the schedule.

Friday’s meeting marks the finale of a five-game homestand and the end of a stretch with nine of 10 games at home for Chicago, which has picked up six wins in that span so far. The Bulls cruised past the Memphis Grizzlies 98-85 on Wednesday while the backcourt duo of Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose combined for 43 points. The Pistons are not as sharp as Chicago on the defensive end but can score with anyone at the moment and escaped with a 119-116 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday – their third victory in four games. “We couldn’t stop them down the stretch,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “We’ve got to get that together. That’s two games in a row that we have not defended down the stretch, so that was disappointing.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE PISTONS (15-12): Detroit’s starting backcourt of Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined to score 54 points on Wednesday, including Caldwell-Pope’s career-high 31. “Our guards have been making great plays,” center Andre Drummond told reporters. “They’re making a lot of shots right now and it’s fun to watch.” Caldwell-Pope is logging more minutes (37.5) than anyone else in the NBA besides Houston’s James Harden due mostly to his prowess on the defensive end, but he is picking up the pace on the other end of the floor with at least 18 points in three straight games.

ABOUT THE BULLS (15-8): Jennings and Caldwell-Pope will have to battle Rose and Butler on Friday, and the two Chicago stars can play on both ends as well. Rose, who attempted only three shots while playing through an illness against Philadelphia on Monday, looked as healthy as he has all season on several explosive drives to the basket in the first quarter of Wednesday’s win. “You could see the explosiveness,” Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters of Rose. “He was getting into the paint, he was finishing, there were a couple others that he would have loved to finish that I‘m confident he will finish moving forward. But he just set the tone for our team with his aggressive drives to the basket.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pistons G Brandon Jennings (Achilles) is expected to start a rehab stint in the D-League over the weekend.

2. Bulls F Doug McDermott scored in double figures in seven of the last nine games.

3. Drummond collected 20 points and 20 rebounds in a 98-94 home win over Chicago on Oct. 30.

PREDICTION: Bulls 101, Pistons 95