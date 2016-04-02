Preview: Pistons at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have shown some signs of life the last two games and look to continue their push for the postseason when the surging Detroit Pistons pay a visit on Saturday night. The Bulls captured road victories against Indiana and Houston to move within one game of the Pacers for the final Eastern Conference playoff position with seven contests remaining.

“We’re all in this together,” Chicago leading scorer Jimmy Butler told reporters. “Everybody is doing their part, taking care of their body. And when we do hit adversity from here on out, I hope we know how to turn from it.” Bulls’ second-leading scorer Derrick Rose aggravated an elbow injury in the 103-100 win at Houston on Thursday and is doubtful for Saturday. The Pistons have won six of eight games, but fell 98-89 at Dallas on Friday as they shot just 38.3 percent from the field after knocking off Oklahoma City one night earlier. Seventh-place Detroit is 1 ½ games ahead of Chicago in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Detroit, WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (40-36): Marcus Morris scored a season-high 31 points for Detroit on Friday to lead a starting group that accounted for 83 of the 89 points. Leading scorer Reggie Jackson has struggled over the last five games, making just 22-of-75 from the field (29.3 percent) while averaging 13.6 points during the stretch. Center Andre Drummond posted 12 points and 17 rebounds Friday, but made just 2-of-10 from the free-throw line and was pulled for periods of the third and fourth quarters when Dallas was intentionally fouling him.

ABOUT THE BULLS (38-37): Forward Nikola Mirotic stepped up in the last two contests, scoring 28 points in each off the bench while draining 12-of-23 from 3-point range. The extra offense from Mirotic (11.2 on the season) was needed with Rose contributing just eight combined in the two games while forward Taj Gibson (ribs) missed the Houston game and is questionable for Saturday. Butler matched his season average with 21 points at Houston and center Pau Gasol has notched three straight double-doubles.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pistons won the first two meetings in overtime this season before the Bulls rebounded with a 111-101 triumph on Jan. 18.

2. Detroit F Tobias Harris is draining 90 percent (63-of-70) of his free throws since being acquired from Orlando before the trade deadline.

3. Chicago has allowed its last three opponents to make just 17-of-66 from 3-point range (25.8 percent).

PREDICTION: Bulls 101, Pistons 99