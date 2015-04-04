Gasol helps Bulls get past Pistons

CHICAGO -- Andre Drummond dominated the glass for the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at the United Center, but it was the one defensive rebound he couldn’t get that was talked about most after the Chicago Bulls escaped with an 88-82 victory.

Leading 83-82 with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter, the Bulls milked the clock for a late jump shot by forward Taj Gibson. The ball bounced off the rim, but Pau Gasol beat Drummond to it.

After jamming the ball back through the hoop with 5.7 seconds left, getting fouled by Drummond in the process, Gasol posed for a few seconds under the basket. It was that kind of night for the Bulls (47-30), who just couldn’t shake the Central Division’s last-place team until that play.

“I was just trying to make up for the last two mistakes that I made,” said Gasol, whose final rebound was his 10th to go with a game-high 26 points. “One (was) at the defensive end, losing sight of Drummond and one was not finishing well on the previous shot. So, I was just trying to make up for two bad plays.”

The rebound gave Gasol his NBA-leading 50th double-double, a career high and the first time a Bulls player has reached that milestone since Charles Oakley logged 53 in 1986-87. The fact that it happened on a night Drummond pulled down 22 rebounds to go with 14 points and six blocks made it even more impressive.

“Pau is a tough, smart player and he made a great play on that one,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “It was not a lack of anything by Andre. Andre was out on the pick-and-roll and he hustled back when Taj Gibson shot it.”

Guard Jimmy Butler finished with 18 points for Chicago (46-30), which also got double-figure scoring from Gibson (10 points) and forward Nikola Mirotic (11 points).

Guard Reggie Jackson scored 22 points to lead the Pistons (29-47), who fell to 1-17 in the past 18 trips to Chicago. The Pistons’ other starting guard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, added 14.

Detroit turned the ball over 18 times, got outrebounded 19-11 on the offensive boards and was outscored 20-13 in second-chance points. Still, the Pistons overcame a 16-point deficit in the third quarter to tie it 59-59 starting the fourth and refused to let the Bulls run away with it.

Chicago started the fourth with a 13-4 run for a 72-63 lead, spearheaded by Butler and Mirotic, but Detroit countered with a 15-6 run of its own in a six-minute span. It was capped with an athletic layup by Caldwell-Pope that tied it 78-78 with 2:25 left.

Chicago guard Aaron Brooks responded with five straight points for an 83-78 lead with 1:15 left, but again the Pistons battled back to within a point, setting up Gasol’s heroics.

It was like that almost the entire game.

“You’ve got to look at Detroit, you’ve got to look at certain teams (who‘ve) got guys fighting for contracts and guys are playing hard at times,” Gibson said. “Especially when you play a team like that, who end up shooting a lot of free throws and a lot of 3s, it’s going to be hard to pull away. We’ve got to understand what we’re playing for. There’s a lot at stake right now.”

Chicago is still fighting for playoff position in the Eastern Conference, and some veterans reminded the younger players of that between the third and fourth quarter. In the end, their biggest vet came through with the biggest play of the game.

The Pistons, meanwhile, chalk up their split of the four-game season series against the Bulls as a learning experience.

“We fought hard to get back in it,” Van Gundy said. “We had our chances. We were one rebound away from having a chance to win.”

NOTES: Bulls PG Derrick Rose missed his 19th straight game Friday, sitting out against the Pistons. Rose, who had meniscus surgery in his right knee Feb. 27, continues to take contact in practice and went through a high-tempo shoot-around before the game. Rose missed 30 games because of six different injury issues this season. ... Chicago PG Kirk Hinrich sat out against Detroit after hyperextending his left knee. ... Bulls rookie F Doug McDermott (back soreness) suited up. ... Pistons G Reggie Jackson said he was feeling a lot better after the shoot-around in the morning. Jackson, who started against the Bulls, played through an illness in the previous two games. ... Pistons F/C Greg Monroe didn’t play against Chicago and missed his ninth straight game with a right knee strain. ... Rookie G Spencer Dinwiddie was questionable to play with a left ankle sprain, but dressed for Detroit.