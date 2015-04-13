Preview: Pistons at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced their surrender on the rest of the regular season over the weekend, though finding a rhythm in the final two games will be a priority. The Detroit Pistons will try to hand the Cavaliers a third straight loss when they visit Cleveland on Monday.

The Cavaliers left LeBron James and Kevin Love on the bench in the fourth quarter of a 99-90 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday and then decided to sit four starters in the rematch at Boston on Sunday. James, Love, Kyrie Irving and J.R. Smith all missed out as Cleveland was pounded 117-78 in a contest that held little meaning for a team already locked into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference. The four starters are expected to play on Monday, though their minutes will likely be limited. The Pistons just got finished with their own impressive victory, a 116-77 demolition of the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, and are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this month.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (31-49): Anthony Tolliver (5-of-6) and Jodie Meeks (4-of-7) led the way off the bench as Detroit went 16-of-28 from 3-point range against the Hornets. The Pistons have been out of the race for the last two weeks but are steadily putting the pieces together for next season, and 3-point shooting from Tolliver, Meeks and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope opening up the lane for Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson could be a path to future success. Drummond posted his fifth straight double-double on Sunday and is averaging 14.6 points and 17.4 rebounds in that span.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (51-29): Cleveland has not lost three in a row since a six-game slide dropped it to 19-20 on Jan. 13. The Cavaliers have gone 32-9 since then but have no reason to push for more over the final two games – both at home. Irving sat out both games against the Celtics to rest a sore hip but is expected to shake the rust off on Monday with a normal rotation of minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cleveland G Iman Shumpert is 2-of-13 from 3-point range in his last three games.

2. Drummond is averaging 15 points and 14.7 rebounds against the Cavaliers this season.

3. The road team has taken each of the three meetings this season, with Detroit earning a 103-80 win in Cleveland on Dec. 28.

PREDICTION: Pistons 102, Cavaliers 93