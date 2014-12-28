Pistons 103, Cavaliers 80: Brandon Jennings scored 25 points and Detroit coasted to a stunning win in Cleveland.

Andre Drummond finished with 16 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks for the Pistons, who have won two straight and four of eight following a 3-19 start. Detroit made 17-of-31 3-pointers and limited Cavaliers superstar LeBron James to 17 points on 5-of-19 shooting.

Kevin Love led Cleveland with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Tristan Thompson added 18 and 11. James had 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Cavaliers played their second game without All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who is hampered by a knee contusion.

Cleveland shot 52.4 percent in the first quarter to claim a 28-19 lead before going 8-of-22 in the second and allowing Jennings and Jonas Jerebko to lead a 3-point barrage by the Pistons, who stormed in front 50-47 at halftime. It was more of the same after the break, as Jennings scored five points in a 7-0 run to begin the period and Drummond’s dunk made it 68-53 midway through.

It was a 16-point margin entering the fourth and the 3-point barrage continued with one from Caron Butler to give Detroit an 89-63 lead with nine minutes to go. The Cavaliers could get no closer than 18 thereafter in falling for the second time in their last 11 home games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: James, who had seven of Cleveland’s 17 turnovers, limped to the locker room late in the first half but was able to begin the second. ... Cavaliers F Shawn Marion became the first player in NBA history with 15,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 1,000 blocks and 500 3-pointers. ... Pistons SG Jodie Meeks had 14 points off the bench while Jerebko had 10 and Butler eight, the trio combining to go 7-for-11 from beyond the arc.