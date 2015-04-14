James’ triple-double leads Cavaliers past Pistons

CLEVELAND -- Judging by the way they played Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are certainly ready for the postseason.

Now they have to get there healthy.

Forward LeBron James had 21 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season as the Indians beat the Detroit Pistons 109-97 in what is expected to be their final full roster tune-up prior to the playoffs.

But All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving did not play in the second half with what the team described as tightness in his right hip. He had 12 points and three assists before he was pulled him for precautionary reasons.

This was Irving’s first game in five days. He sat out Friday’s home game against the Boston Celtics because of his hip and coach David Blatt rested most of his starters during Sunday’s loss at Boston. The team doesn’t seem overly concerned about Irving, who has already appeared in a career-high 74 games with a full postseason schedule still to come.

“It’s not serious but something we need to be cautious about,” Blatt said. “We’re trying to make sure everyone is healthy come playoff time. (Irving) should be OK.”

Irving was already out of the locker room before reporters were allowed in.

Guard J.R. Smith scored 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, and the Cavs became one of 12 teams to make at least 800 3-pointers in a season in NBA history. Five of the 12 did it this season.

“We’re a team that has players who create 3-point opportunities for others,” Blatt said. “We’re not necessarily drawing up plays on every occasion to shoot the 3. We have players that get downhill. We’ve got drive-and-kick players. We’ve got floor spacers that are recognizable and accessible to guys that will get them the ball. A good 3 is a lot better than a long 2, so we shoot them.”

Center Timofey Mozgov had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavs, who grabbed nine offensive rebounds on the first 13 shots they missed. They pounced on a weary Pistons team early, scoring 16 consecutive points in the first quarter to blow open a 36-14 lead. They led by as many as 26 and were never really threatened.

“We could’ve played a lot harder. We were not the least big ready to play when the game began,” Van Gundy said. “Forget the shooting, we just got totally outcompeted from the beginning of the game on. We got blown out and the game was over at the end of one (quarter).”

Caron Butler scored 19 points, Andre Drummond had 20 points and nine rebounds and Reggie Jackson had 18 points and eight assists for the Pistons, who lost for the third time in their last four games and for the sixth time in their last eight.

“We’re playing against one of the better teams in the league and they were well-rested,” Butler said. “They came out trying to make a statement and have their stuff rolling before the playoffs start. They did a good job.”

James went nearly the entire season without a triple-double -- he had one revoked by the league early in the season following a scoring change -- but now has two this month. He grabbed his 10th rebound off a Pistons miss with 8:08 to play in the fourth as the crowd roared. He subbed out of the game moments later with the 39th triple-double of his career.

As the Most Valuable Player debate rages on between Houston guard James Harden and Golden State guard Steph Curry, Smith believes James can make a case to win it every season.

“Miami now probably won’t even make the playoffs (after James left),” Smith said. “(The Cavs) haven’t made the playoffs since he left and made them into a 52-win team. I don’t think you can do that with anybody else in our league right now.”

Blatt is expected to play at least a few of his starters for part of Wednesday’s regular-season finale, but this was the last game the Cavs intended to play with a full roster. Blatt would like to even play Irving again on Wednesday but that won’t be determined until he rests and receives treatment on his ailing hip. Regardless, a key injury might be all that can slow this team, which will enter the playoffs second in the East.

“It will take a great performance to beat them,” Van Gundy said. “If you’re going to play big, they’ve got three guys. If you downsize, LeBron can guard all five positions. There aren’t a lot of holes there.”

NOTES: Pistons F Tayshaun Prince may have played his last game of the season. Coach Stan Van Gundy wants to give his minutes to younger players. ... Detroit’s Quincy Miller is getting a tryout as Caron Butler’s backup at small forward. Miller previously played power forward with the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets. “It’s all about giving Quincy an opportunity to use his athleticism at both ends of the floor,” Van Gundy said. ... Cavs coach David Blatt expects most everyone to be available again for Wednesday’s finale against the Washington Wizards, although the starters are only expected to play partial minutes and a couple of them may sit entirely. ... Cleveland G Iman Shumpert’s double-double in Sunday’s loss at Boston was the second of his career. Both came as a member of the Cavaliers.