Preview: Pistons at Celtics

One team is assured of snapping a long slide when the Boston Celtics host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The Celtics dropped their fifth straight while falling just short in a 109-105 loss at Atlanta on Tuesday and will be enduring the second night of a back-to-back. The Pistons, who are playing two straight as well, are losers of nine in a row and have only the winless Philadelphia 76ers sitting between them and the worst record in the NBA.

Detroit is coming off a 106-96 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and has not scored 100 points since a 107-103 loss at Washington on Nov. 12 – a span of 10 games. ”We’re really messed up as a team,” Piston coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “A lot of dilemmas, a lot of guys – I don’t know, feeling pressure, whatever. But we’re really not right mentally right now.” The Celtics have less trouble scoring points but fell off hard in the second half Tuesday after putting up 66 points before the break.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (3-15): Van Gundy is testing out new lineups to try to find the right combinations that make everyone play harder. “I think the easiest thing to do is just play hard,” Van Gundy told reporters. “I mean, play hard. That doesn’t take confidence. Shooting, yes. But playing hard will solve a lot of problems, and we don’t play hard enough.” Detroit did not have a starter shoot 50 percent from the field Tuesday and was held to 36.7 percent overall by the Lakers, who allow an average of 111.1 points.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (4-11): Boston’s only win in the last nine games came at Philadelphia on Nov. 19, and head coach Brad Stevens feels like his team is not matching the physicality of its opponents. “The game honors the more physical team, time and time again,” Stevens told reporters. The Celtics scored only 39 points in the second half Tuesday – three fewer than the first quarter alone – and ended up with 23 turnovers in the loss.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics G Rajon Rondo recorded a double-double with 19 assists and 12 rebounds while scoring only two points on 1-of-8 shooting Tuesday.

2. Detroit took three of the four meetings last season, including a 107-106 win on the road Dec. 18.

3. Boston G Marcus Smart (ankle) did not travel with the team Tuesday but could make his return Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Celtics 105, Pistons 98