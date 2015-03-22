Preview: Pistons at Celtics

If the Boston Celtics are going to latch onto one of the final playoff spots in the muddled Eastern Conference they’ll need to put a two-game losing skid behind them when the struggling Detroit Pistons visit on Sunday. The Celtics are coming off a 101-89 loss to San Antonio on Friday and enter the game in the eighth spot, one-half game ahead of Indiana. The struggling Pistons put together a fantastic second half on Saturday to knock off Chicago for just its second win in 13 games.

Boston has dropped two straight on the road since winning five in a row and seven of eight. The Celtics have been getting some solid play from Marcus Smart of late and are hoping the rookie will be a key cog in rebuilding the franchise to a championship level, but Smart was ejected for a second time this season Friday when he punched Spurs’ forward Matt Bonner in the crotch while fighting through a screen in the fourth period. ”For me, from my standpoint, it looks like an unacceptable play,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “That’s what I said. I had not seen it when I spoke to the team and spoke to Marcus, but you can’t do that - simple as that.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (25-44): Caron Butler scored 13 points in the first quarter against Chicago and Reggie Jackson added 12 and five assists during the final 6 1/2 minutes of the third that turned a 19-point deficit into an 80-79 lead and Detroit ran away in the fourth. The Pistons are 3-11 since acquiring Jackson via trade, and the point guard has shot under 40 percent seven times and committed four or more turnovers seven times as well. He shot 9-of-16 against the Bulls and committed just one turnover as his see-saw run with Detroit continued.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (30-38): Evan Turner scored 17 points and Avery Bradley added 16 against the Spurs. Smart, who will serve a one-game suspension on Sunday, is averaging 7.9 points on 36.2-percent shooting but did explode for seven 3-pointers and 25 points - both career highs - Wednesday at Oklahoma City. The Celtics play their next four games and six of seven against teams with losing records, including contests with Brooklyn, Miami, Charlotte and Indiana which could clear up the muddled bottom bracket in the East.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston is 4-2 since G Isaiah Thomas (back) went out and 10-6 since F Jared Sullinger (foot) was shut down for the season.

2. Detroit will play without F Greg Monroe for a fourth straight game because of a knee injury.

3.Celtics G Avery Bradley has scored in double figures in his first six games since returning from an elbow injury, averaging 15.3 points during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Celtics 104, Pistons 91