Preview: Pistons at Celtics

The Boston Celtics will have center Al Horford back in the lineup Wednesday night when they host the Detroit Pistons. Horford, who scored on a follow shot with 1.3 seconds left to lift the Celtics over the Pistons in their first meeting Nov. 19, missed Monday's 112-104 win in Miami to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

He said he was able to watch his teammates win for the seventh time in 10 games, once again riding a strong performance from guard Isaiah Thomas (25 points, eight assists). "I feel like in our short season already we haven't been fully available, all of us, through all the games," Horford told reporters Tuesday. "It's just impressive to see a guy like Isaiah not making any excuses. And the list goes on." Thomas has scored at least 23 points in a five-game streak starting with the win in Detroit, adding eight assists in three of those affairs. The earlier loss to the Celtics was part of a four-game slide for the Pistons but they've now won three of four after picking up a 112-89 win at Charlotte on Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (9-10): Tuesday's victory was only Detroit's second in 10 road games and even more impressive given the fact that star center Andre Drummond was ejected in the second quarter for a flagrant-2 foul, finishing his night with just three points in 13 minutes. Tobias Harris picked up the slack with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and the Pistons made a season-high 12 3-pointers. Drummond had 20 points and 17 rebounds in the loss to Boston earlier in the month.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (10-7): Forward Jonas Jerebko is rarely Boston's top option on the offensive end, but the veteran is on an incredible shooting streak. He made all three of his shots at Miami - including one 3-pointer - and is 16-for-19 from the floor over a six-game span while making 7-of-8 triples. The former Piston hit all three of his long-range attempts at Detroit earlier this month.

TIP-INS

1. Thomas is making 39.5 percent of his 3-point tries at home, compared to 28.4 percent on the road.

2. Pistons G Reggie Jackson (knee) will not make his season debut in Boston or Friday in Atlanta, but could return Sunday at home against Orlando.

3. Boston has not won at home since Nov. 16 against Dallas, dropping games to Golden State and San Antonio since then.

PREDICTION: Celtics 108, Pistons 98