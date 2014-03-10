Celtics 118, Pistons 111: Jeff Green scored 27 points and Rajon Rondo added 11 to go along with a season-high 18 assists as Boston defeated visiting Detroit.

Kris Humphries contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds while Kelly Olynyk chipped in with 18 off the bench as the Celtics won their second straight. Jerryd Bayless had 15 points and Jared Sullinger added 14 for Boston, which had only seven turnovers – none by Rondo – after committing a season-high 28 in its last game.

Josh Smith led the way with 28 points and 11 boards while Greg Monroe scored 22 and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Pistons, who lost for the 10th time in 12 games. Andre Drummond had 18 points and 22 rebounds and Will Bynum scored 18 as Detroit lost its ninth consecutive road game.

Green capped a 7-0 burst with a 3-pointer that gave Boston a 13-point lead in the second quarter – its biggest of the half – before the Pistons snuck within 57-49 at intermission. Olynyk had 13 points to lead four players in double figures and the Celtics scored 16 off 12 Detroit turnovers in the opening half.

Boston made eight 3-pointers – four by Green -- and scored the most it has in the third quarter (38) all season to take a 95-84 lead into the final 12 minutes. Bynum’s basket pulled the Pistons within 97-91, but Sullinger’s dunk capped an 8-0 run by the Celtics for a 14-point lead and they held off a late rally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rondo has 4,101 career assists, passing Hall of Fame C Bill Russell (4,100) for fifth on the Celtics’ all-time list. … Drummond earned his 45th double-double of 2013-14, second in the league and the sixth-most in a single season by a Detroit player since the 1984-85 campaign. … Boston had a season-high 38 assists on 47 field goals and Detroit managed only 17 on 40.