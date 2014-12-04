EditorsNote: deletes “winless” from final sentence

Celtics win in OT after losing big lead

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics finally found a way to finish off a game on Wednesday night.

It certainly helped that the other team was the floundering Detroit Pistons.

“We responded. We needed to respond. I‘m not going to over-react, though; we’ve only done it once,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said after his team blew a late 12-point lead but came through with 21 points in overtime to defeat the Pistons 109-102.

The Celtics have consistently blown leads throughout this still-young NBA season. On Tuesday night in Atlanta, the Celtics blew a 23-point lead. They led by as many as nine in the previous game, 16 in the game before that.

On Wednesday night, they got 10 overtime points from forward Jared Sullinger and ended their four-game overall and six-game home losing streaks.

They also handed the woeful Pistons (3-16) their 10th straight defeat.

Related Coverage Preview: Pistons at Celtics

“I thought we did a lot of things well, but I didn’t think we played exceptionally well,” Stevens said. “I think in a lot of our losses we played better. I liked tonight better than all of them, but we still have to go back and re-evaluate it and look at it in reality and try to get better from it and see if we can’t improve.”

Sullinger, who had four points in regulation, caught fire in the OT.

“We’re getting closer to closing out a game in the fourth quarter,” Sullinger said. “We had to use overtime and it helped big time, but we’re getting better. It feels awesome (to close it out). Everybody’s in a smiling mood.”

The Celtics, who also blew a 10-point first-quarter lead, squandered their 12-point lead in the final 4:22 of regulation but opened the overtime with an 8-0 burst and hung on to win the battle of two losing teams.

Boston (5-11) led by nine in the OT, but the Pistons, reaching 100 points for only the second time this season, whittled it to three with 19.2 seconds remaining.

Guard Rajon Rondo, who had a tough night, set up Sullinger for a 3-pointer, then stripped forward Greg Monroe at the other end and fed forward Jeff Green for a 3-pointer to start the OT.

Monroe went on a 11-2 run to bring the Pistons back down the fourth-quarter stretch and forward Caron Butler hit a 3-pointer with 14.1 seconds left in regulation to tie it. Center Andre Drummond then swatted Green’s floater away to force the OT.

The Celtics, who didn’t have a field goal in the final 4:56 of regulation, then struck quickly.

Green, 6 of 10 from 3-point range, finished with 32 points, 14 in the final 10 minutes. Forward Kelly Olynyk came off the bench with 20 points and seven rebounds, Sullinger had eight rebounds and center Tyler Zeller contributed eight points and 10 boards.

Rondo had just two points but eight assists. Backup Phil Pressey contributed seven points, four assists and three rebounds in 18 minutes.

“They made 13 threes,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Jeff Green shooting 27 percent coming in goes 6 for 10. It’s like last night, Wesley Johnson (of the Los Angeles Lakers) shooting 29 percent goes three for three. I mean, that’s where we’re at right now and we’re trying to win games (shooting) 36 percent every night, it’s tough.”

Monroe, coming off the bench, had 29 points and seven rebounds. Drummond posted 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Forward Josh Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds but fouled out with 6:47 left and was 4 of 15 from the floor. Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 15 points and fellow guard Brandon Jennings had 12 assists but only one point on 0-of-11 shooting from the field.

In fact, Jennings and back point guard D.J. Augustin combined to go 0 of 17 from the floor while distributing the ball for 15 assists and turning it over just three times.

“There’s a lot of ifs. A lot of ifs,” Van Gundy said. “A lot of things that could have happened and didn‘t.”

NOTES: Celtics rookie G Marcus Smart, who suffered a sprained ankle on Nov. 7, returned after a 10-game absence, coming off the bench but playing just 4:38 in the second quarter. “I didn’t think he looked ready,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Nothing to do with physically - he hasn’t practiced.” ... Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy publicly challenged his team for the first time after Tuesday night’s loss. Asked about it before Wednesday’s game, he said, “It’s a long season and I didn’t really challenge anybody, I just stated what I see as facts. I didn’t really challenge anybody.” ... The Celtics host Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. The Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.