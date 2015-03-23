EditorsNote: fixes Caldwell-Pope’s point total in fifth graf

Pistons rally to defeat skidding Celtics

BOSTON -- The Detroit Pistons looked quite comfortable in their role of spoiler on Sunday night.

Rallying from a 10-point third-quarter deficit, the Pistons, who are all but out of the playoff running, threw a monkey wrench into the Boston Celtics’ improbable run.

“I mean, I keep saying it, this team’s got a lot of character and guys have continued to fight the entire year,” coach Stan Van Gundy said after his team rallied for a 105-97 overtime win over the Celtics. “Good times, adversity, injuries, whatever it is, they continue to play really, really hard and I thought they fought very, very hard again in the second half tonight -- particularly in the fourth quarter and the overtime.”

The Pistons have followed a 10-game losing streak with three wins in their last four games. Saturday night, they rallied from a 19-point third-quarter deficit and won by 16, outscoring the Bulls 63-35 in the second half. Sunday, they trailed by 10 in the third quarter and fought back again.

Related Coverage Preview: Pistons at Celtics

The Pistons tied Sunday’s game on a Reggie Jackson basket with 58.9 seconds left in regulation and then scored the first seven points of overtime, dropping the Celtics into a tie for ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

The loss was the third straight for the Celtics, who actually moved from ninth to eighth despite losing two games on the road.

Boston (30-39) had won nine of its last 10, but Detroit won for only the third time in the last 10 meetings between the teams.

“We had 105 shots (and made 38) and lost the game,” said Boston coach Brad Stevens. “We got 16 more shots than our opponent. ... You shoot 36 percent on a given night, you’re probably not going to win in the NBA (or) at any level and we didn‘t.”

Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored seven of his 27 points (one short of his career high) in overtime for the Pistons (26-44). He also had eight rebounds in the win.

“Just tried to stick around the basket and just get the looks,” he said.

Jackson had 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds from his point guard position, while center Andre Drummond had 18 points and 22 rebounds for the Pistons. Guard Jodie Meeks delivered 14 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Forward Tayshaun Prince, who played nine games for the Celtics earlier this season, hit two big 3-pointers from the right corner in the fourth quarter, while rookie guard Spencer Dinwiddie had his second straight 10-point/10-assist game off the bench.

Guard Evan Turner led the Celtics with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds, while forward Jae Crowder, moved into the starting lineup with guards Isaiah Thomas (back bruise) and Marcus Smart (suspension) out, added 19 points and seven rebounds and forward Brandon Bass 13 points and nine boards.

“You can say what you want to say, we couldn’t buy a basket, but still, we had the lead with one possession left in the game.”

Forward Kelly Olynyk had nine rebounds and five assists off the bench for Boston, but was just 1-for-9 from the floor.

With the game tied in regulation, Turner had a jumper rim out at one end and Jackson missed at the other end. The Celtics rebounded and called time with 17.2 seconds left, setting up a play for Turner, who lost control of the ball as he went up on Jackson, time expiring.

“We just wanted to do a little misdirection for Evan to drive and let him create space,” said Stevens. “I thought if he gets the shot off, that’s his shot. I felt good about it to be honest.”

NOTES: Detroit improved to 2-3 in overtime games, while the Celtics fell to 1-5. ... With G Marcus Smart suspended for a game for delivering a punch to the groin of San Antonio’s Matt Bonner and G Isaiah Thomas missing his seventh straight game with a bruised lower back, F Jae Crowder stepped into the Boston starting lineup, with Evan Turner moving to PG. The Celtics are hoping to get Thomas back soon. “He did more today, he’s feeling a little bit better,” said coach Brad Stevens. “Now our goal or target is mid-to-late week this week.” ... The three players involved in a deadline trade, Boston’s Jonas Jerebko and Gigi Datome and Detroit F Tayshaun Prince, all exchanged hugs and pleasantries with former teammates during warmups. ... The Celtics are at Brooklyn Monday night, while the Pistons host the Toronto Raptors Tuesday.