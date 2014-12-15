Preview: Pistons at Clippers

The lowly Detroit Pistons try to finish off a three-game sweep of a Western road swing when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Detroit recorded wins over the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings to start the trip and will be attempting to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Clippers. While the Pistons have won consecutive games for the first time this season, Los Angeles has lost back-to-back games for the initial time this season.

The Clippers lost at Washington and Milwaukee on back-to-back nights and Matt Barnes was critical of Los Angeles’ effort. “It’s not good enough, we’re a veteran team,” Barnes told reporters. “We know we need to maintain and be consistent. In order to win a championship, you’ve got to be consistent.” The Clippers have won four straight home games and are 8-3 overall.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (5-19): Josh Smith had a huge game in the win over the Kings, contributing 21 points, a season-high 13 rebounds, five assists and a season-best five blocked shots. “He played really hard,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “At times he tries to do too much and he tries to make too many difficult plays. Put it this way: He does what Josh Smith at his best does, he fills up the stat sheet.” The 20-point outing was just the third of the season for Smith, who has back-to-back double-doubles.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (16-7): Point guard Chris Paul committed six turnovers in back-to-back games for the first time in his career and was miffed over his performance as well as being called for four offensive fouls against the Bucks. “Just like (Friday) night, turnovers,” Paul told reporters. “I had six turnovers again. I never did that before. I don’t think I’ve ever had four offensive fouls in a game, either.” Paul had just 10 points against Milwaukee and has just one 20-point outing over the last nine games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. SG Jamal Crawford scored 25 points and Paul added 23 as the Clippers won in Detroit 104-98 on Nov. 26.

2. Pistons G Brandon Jennings is averaging 5.3 points over the last seven games and is a porous 12-of-59 from the field.

3. Los Angeles C Spencer Hawes (knee) could sit out for the second straight game.

PREDICTION: Clippers 115, Pistons 108