Preview: Pistons at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers look to defeat Detroit for the ninth consecutive time when they host the Pistons on Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles has routinely cruised past Detroit and has won by an average of 14.4 points during the eight-game winning streak.

The Clippers are struggling with four losses in five games and they allowed 118 points on back-to-back nights while losing at Dallas and Phoenix. Los Angeles is billed as a team with strong depth but was easily handled by the Suns on Thursday when point guard Chris Paul (groin, finger, eye) and shooting guard J.J. Redick (back) sat out with injuries and forward Blake Griffin was ejected late in the second quarter. Detroit has lost its last two games and is 2-2 during a six-game road excursion that ends with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Pistons center Andre Drummond has a double-double in every game this season and is averaging 18.8 points and a league-leading 19.3 rebounds.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, PRIME (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (5-3): Point guard Brandon Jennings is nearing a return from surgery on his left Achilles’ tendon and Detroit will be facing a pleasant dilemma around the end of the month. Reggie Jackson, who was acquired late last season, has been a standout at the point through eight games and leads the Pistons in scoring (21.9) and assists (5.3). “It’s not something unexpected,” Jackson told reporters of his strong play. “I‘m very fortunate and blessed to be in that position.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (5-4): Paul has missed two of the past four games and hopes to play against Detroit. Coach Doc Rivers plans to be cautious with the 11-year veteran, who played all 82 games last season for the first time in his career. “He’s just not had a lot of fun so far,” Rivers told reporters. “I guess you’d rather have it now but it hurts us. When he’s not great, we’re not as good, obviously.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won the past four home meetings with Detroit, including a 22-point victory last season.

2. Detroit PF Marcus Morris has scored in double digits in all eight games and has racked up 14 steals over the past five contests.

3. Los Angeles backup SG Jamal Crawford scored a season-best 18 points against Phoenix and has seven double-digit outings.

PREDICTION: Pistons 107, Clippers 103