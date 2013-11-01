Preview: Pistons at Grizzlies

After an opening night win over Washington, the Detroit Pistons look for a 2-0 start out of the gate in a road tilt at the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pistons welcomed back an old friend in Chauncey Billups in the opener, and the veteran celebrated his homecoming with a 16-point performance. Billups, who played for Detroit from 2002-2009, returned as a free agent this summer and helps bolster a Pistons backcourt that has started the season without Brandon Jennings (jaw) and Rodney Stuckey (thumb).

The Grizzlies will take home court looking to shake off the sting of 101-94 opening night loss at San Antonio. Memphis had the lead after the opening quarter but followed up with just seven points in the second frame, shooting 11.1 percent from the field. Tony Allen led the Grizzlies’ offense with 15 points and Marc Gasol and Mike Conley added 14 apiece as Memphis drew within five points before fading down the stretch.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (1-0): Detroit got a stellar performance from center Greg Monroe, who finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and three assists in the opener after shaking off a pair of early turnovers. Josh Smith, who joined the Pistons as a free agent after nine seasons in Atlanta, chipped in 19 points in his team debut and, along with Monroe and fellow big man Andre Drummond, gives Detroit an impressive frontcourt presence. The Pistons last won two straight to begin a season in 2008-09 as part of a 4-0 start.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (0-1): Forward Zach Randolph, a key part of Memphis’ offense, was held to just two points against San Antonio on 1-of-6 shooting. Center Kosta Koufos, acquired in an off-season trade with the Nuggets, contributed seven points and three rebounds in 14 minutes in his Grizzlies debut. Memphis also welcomed back a former player in forward Mike Miller, who returned to the Grizzlies as a free agent after five seasons away and had 11 points off the bench in the opener.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis is 0-13 in season openers since relocating from Vancouver but will look to win a second consecutive home opener after kicking off the home slate with a win over Utah last year.

2. Smith, Drummond and Monroe formed a formidable trio down low in the opener, helping the Pistons double up Washington in the paint, 56-28.

3. The opening night loss spoiled the NBA coaching debut of David Joerger, who took over the Memphis bench from Lionel Hollins this summer.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 112, Pistons 108