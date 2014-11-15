Preview: Pistons at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies look to continue two long streaks Saturday when they host the Detroit Pistons. Memphis has won 18 straight regular-season home contests and has beaten the Pistons nine straight times dating to Jan. 27, 2010. The Grizzlies, who are off to the best start in franchise history, are coming off an improbable 111-110 triumph over a stunned Sacramento club Thursday.Memphis rallied from a 26-point deficit against the Kings and won when Courtney Lee made a back-cut and took a sideline inbounds lob pass in the air with three-tenths of a second remaining and converted a reverse layup before coming back to the court. “I stole that play from Alvin Gentry when I was coaching a game for (Memphis coach Lionel Hollins) a few years against the Phoenix Suns,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “They ran it for Jason Richardson with four-tenths of a second remaining and beat us.” Detroit is completing a four-game road trip, having snapped a three-game slide Friday at Oklahoma City, and is hoping to win the second of back-to-back games for the first time in three tries this season.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (3-6): The last win for Detroit in the series was the 2009-10 season-opener when current Memphis forward Tayshaun Prince had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Brandon Jennings had his second straight big night Friday, scoring eight of his 29 points within a 70-second span in overtime to beat the Thunder 96-89. Jennings scored 25 points after intermission and finished with five 3-pointers and five assists two nights after producing 32 points and 10 assists against Washington.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (8-1): Mike Conley had 22 points and 11 assists in the biggest comeback in franchise history Thursday, but the bench had its best outing of the season. The reserves shot 19-of-27 for 50 points – 27 more than their average, which ranks second-to-last in the NBA. Lee led the way with 16 and slumping Vince Carter added a season-high 11 for a unit that entered the game shooting a league-low 37.2 percent. “What the second unit did in the first half of the game made it doable for us to get it back in the second,” Joerger said. “That was the difference.”

1. Prior to the Kings game, the Grizzlies had overcome two 25-point deficits in franchise history.

2. Memphis reserves averaged 32.9 points and shot 47.4 percent last season – second best behind champion San Antonio.

3. Memphis hasn’t dropped a home contest in the regular season since Feb. 3, 2013, versus Dallas.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 97, Pistons 81