Preview: Pistons at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will continue the process of preparing for their first-round playoff matchup when they host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs was locked up with Friday's 101-88 win over the New York Knicks, which means the Grizzlies will be playing the San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

Memphis already announced that sixth man Zach Randolph will sit this one out and other key figures will probably get some rest as the team plays out a four-game homestand to finish the regular season. Point guard Mike Conley missed a recent game due to a laceration in his right eye but rebounded in a big way with 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting against the Knicks. He and his teammates will take aim at a Pistons crew that was officially eliminated from playoff contention Saturday. They are coming off a 114-109 win at Houston but are just 12-27 on the road.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (36-43): Detroit has already ruled out point guard Reggie Jackson for the remainder of the season and there are other indications the page is already turning to next season. Rookie forward Henry Ellenson was given his first career start Friday at Houston and responded with 15 points and 11 rebounds, easily the best numbers in his 16-game career. Second-year center Boban Marjanovic was given a season-high 28 minutes and broke out for a career-high 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds in the win.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (43-37): Wayne Selden chipped in a career-high 13 points to help Memphis get past New York and he has played at least 23 minutes in all four games this month as he works his way into the rotation. Conley and Vince Carter combined to make 11-of-16 from 3-point range as the Grizzlies drilled at least 10 triples for the 39th time - 16 more than the previous franchise record. Center Marc Gasol is averaging 16.7 points in three games since returning from a foot injury and he had 38 on 14-of-17 in a 98-86 victory at Detroit on Dec. 21.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis has won six straight meetings at home.

2. Pistons PG Ish Smith is averaging 17.8 points while shooting 7-for-15 from 3-point range over a six-game stretch.

3. Grizzlies SG Tony Allen is 18-for-26 from the floor in a three-game hot stretch.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 100, Pistons 88