Grizzlies improve to 9-1 with complete effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - From afar, the Memphis Grizzlies’ start to the season might appear almost flawless. Their only loss was on the road and by one point.

But not until the Grizzlies defeated the Detroit Pistons 95-88 Saturday night at FedExForum, did anyone believe they had come close to playing a full 48 minutes.

“As complete a game as we’ve played start to finish,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “I was very impressed with Marc Gasol being so aggressive early and the same with Zach Randolph.”

Randolph, the Grizzlies lunch-pail power forward, recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and a season-best 22 rebounds (the third-highest of his career).

Joerger laughed at the notion that a lot of his rebounds were off his own misses. Randolph shot 7-for-22 from the floor but it was a laugh of appreciation.

“He’s a fullback,” Joerger said of the 6-foot-9, 260-pound Randolph. “He gets into his 25th run of the game and wears you down.”

Pistons forward Josh Smith (11 points and seven rebounds) knows this all too well.

“He’s one of the best to ever do it,” Smith said. “He’s so strong and he has a knack for it.”

For Randolph and the Grizzlies there was no choice but to be strong against the Pistons front line.

“Man, they’re big down there,” Randolph said. “They’re one of the best rebounding teams in the league.”

Detroit (3-7) entered the game averaging 46.4 rebounds, third in the NBA.

Even in defeat, the Pistons got a double-double from forward Greg Monroe (16 points and 11 rebounds). Center Andre Drummond had 10 rebounds and chipped in six points but got in early foul trouble and only played 20 minutes.

“I probably should have let him go with four fouls,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said of Drummond.

The Grizzlies (9-1) have won a franchise-record 19 straight regular-season home games. They also have won 10 straight games from the Pistons, a stretch that dates to October of 2009.

“There were some positive things,” Van Gundy said, “But you can?t overcome the free-throw deficit (Memphis shot 33 free throws to Detroit’s 17) and the rebounding problem (53-43, Grizzlies).”

Gasol scored a game-high 23 points with eight rebounds, but the center lamented his misses (he was 6-for-16) and said the Grizzlies still have work to do.

“We know we can be a lot better,” Gasol said. “Our offense hasn’t clicked yet.”

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley finished with 18 points and guard Courtney Lee scored 12 off the bench.

Forward Kyle Singler scored 21 points off the bench (one shy of his career high) and shot 5-of-7 from the 3-point line as the Pistons’ bench outscored the Grizzlies bench 39-32.

Detroit point guard Brandon Jennings scored 14 points and reserve guard D.J Augustin had seven points and five assists.

The Pistons gained their only lead of the second half, 56-55, on a put-back dunk by Monroe at the 8:16 mark in the third quarter. Memphis went on a 14-4 run to take a 69-60 lead with 2:07 left. Jennings scored the last four points of the quarter on driving layups and Memphis led 69-64 going into the fourth quarter.

Memphis stretched the lead to 86-75 with 4:15 to play on a driving baseline layup from Lee. The Pistons never drew closer than five points the rest of the way.

The Grizzlies shot 37.2 percent (32-for-86) and the Pistons shot 41.5 percent (34-for-82). The teams combined for just 10 fast-break points.

The loss left Detroit 1-3 on the road trip. The Pistons won Friday at Oklahoma City on the first night of the back-to-back, but when asked if the team had shown progress Singler said: “Not really. It doesn’t really matter unless you win.”

NOTES: The Grizzlies entered Saturday’s game with an NBA-best record of 8-1 and coming off the biggest comeback victory in franchise history. Trailing the Sacramento Kings by 26 points in the second quarter Thursday, they rallied for a buzzer-beating 111-110 victory. “We’ve got a pretty good record,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “But we think we can do more. We can be more.”... Fifth-year Detroit PG Brandon Jennings is averaging 16.4 points and 6.2 assists per game and earning praise for his all-round game from coach Stan Van Gundy. “He’s playing much more efficiently,” Van Gundy said. “He’s taking better shots -- on balance. He has been a guy with a lot of talent and now he’s playing very efficiently with that talent.”... Through the Grizzlies first nine games, PG Mike Conley had scored 47 points on 50 percent shooting in 66 minutes of action in fourth quarters.