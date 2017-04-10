Pistons use big second half to beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy knew the playoff-bound Grizzlies were not going to give their starters extended playing time Sunday. And he was aware Memphis' regulars likely would see limited court time in the second half.

Still, Van Gundy was impressed with his team's effort during a third-quarter rally that fueled a 103-90 victory and snapped a six-game losing streak against the Grizzlies at FedExForum.

The Pistons held the Grizzlies to 10 third-quarter points -- a third-quarter season low for Memphis -- and outscored them 55-33 in the second half.

Detroit started its rally against the Grizzlies' starters.

"We made that run against their main guys, that was the most impressive part," Van Gundy said. "Then, obviously, he shut it down and we played against younger guys. But in the third quarter, that run was made against their starters."

The Pistons trailed by nine at the half, but erased the deficit behind deft outside shooting and solid defense. Detroit made 11 of 17 3-pointers in the second half and limited the Grizzlies to 38 percent shooting (14 of 37).

"We were playing hard," Van Gundy said. "In the first half, they were making 3s and looked really good. Then, in the second half, we were making them. You have to be able to shoot the ball and, obviously, that's been a major issue with us."

Related Coverage Preview: Pistons at Grizzlies

Much of the Pistons' shooting success came from their second unit. Detroit got 52 points from its reserves, including 14 from center Boban Marjanovic and 13 from forward Darrun Hilliard. Hilliard and Henry Ellenson each had three 3-pointers.

"My shot felt real good tonight," said Ellenson, only 3 of 11 from the field, but 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. "Early on my shots were going in and out, but guys kept feeding me open ones. It gave me confidence to take the next one."

Reggie Bullock had 14 points for Detroit, and Tobias Harris scored 12.

Memphis, which has secured the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs, sat its starters for the fourth quarter. Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 15 points, and Marc Gasol scored 13.

"We knew coming into this game, even if we'd played our guys 40 minutes, the Pistons are no pushovers," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. "They were all part of that race to get into the playoffs as well."

The Pistons were eliminated from Eastern Conference playoff contention Friday and did not play starters Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marcus Morris.

Grizzlies guard Tony Allen said the minutes restriction imposed on the starters prohibited a Memphis comeback. Regardless of Sunday's outcome, the Grizzlies are locked into playing the San Antonio Spurs in the opening round of the playoffs.

"We knew we'd be on limited minutes today," Allen said. "(So) we weren't able to make that run back there and put our imprint on the game. But we wanted to see our young guys blossom today. Unfortunately, we came up short. But we saw some great things in those guys."

Detroit led by only one (83-82) with 7:11 to go, but went on a 3-point scoring barrage to pull away. Udrih started the run, Ellenson added two straight and Hilliard closed the 12-2 run for a 94-84 advantage with 4:09 left.

Ahead by 12 early in the third quarter, the Grizzlies lost their lead behind a rash of turnovers and 3-of-13 shooting. They trailed 75-67 entering the fourth after committing nine turnovers in the third and being outscored 27-10. The Grizzlies went six minutes without a field goal, from a Conley layup at the 6:54 mark to Andrew Harrison's pull-up jumper with 54 seconds remaining.

"I was excited with the way we played in the first half," Conley said. "In the second half, we turned the ball over a little bit and really didn't get into a good rhythm. We didn't really set it up for our young guys to come in and follow suit."

The first half was a different story.

The Grizzlies led 57-48 at the half behind 58 percent shooting (22 of 38) from the field. Gasol had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and JaMychal Green was 4 of 5 and had 10 points.

Memphis made eight 3-pointers in the first half, including six from its starters, who went 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Detroit led by five points early in the opening quarter, but fell behind by 12 late in the second period after back-to-back 3-pointers from Green and Gasol.

NOTES: Grizzlies F Zach Randolph, a candidate for NBA Sixth Man of the Year, sat out Sunday's game as a scheduled rest day. Randolph is averaging 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in his first season as a reserve. ... The Pistons, who were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday night, rested starters Marcus Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Detroit was eliminated after Charlotte's loss to Boston Saturday. ... Grizzlies F Vince Carter tied Kobe Bryant for 13th in NBA history for career regular-season games played. Carter played in his 1,346th game Sunday. ... Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said C Boban Marjanovic, the team's 7-foot-3 big man from France, is making strides as his second NBA season nears a close. "He has gotten a lot better laterally," Van Gundy said. "He has really worked on it. He works every single day. A lot of guys want to just come in (to the league) and shoot. He understands that's an area he has to work at." Marjanovic scored a career-high 27 in a 114-109 win Friday at Houston.