Preview: Pistons at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks look to rediscover their offensive consistency when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday in the first half of a home-and-home set that features the return to Atlanta of forward Josh Smith. The Hawks have split their last four games, scoring at least 110 points in the two wins and being held to 91 or fewer in the two setbacks. Just three Atlanta players reached double figures - led by Mike Scott’s 15 points - in a 104-88 loss at Miami on Tuesday.

Smith, who averaged 15.3 points and eight rebounds in nine seasons with the Hawks before signing with the Pistons, had 19 points in Detroit’s 92-86 home win over New York on Tuesday. Rodney Stuckey scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second half as the Pistons survived an off-night from leading scorer Brandon Jennings, who had just two points while wrestling with stomach issues. Detroit has lost nine straight games in Atlanta.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (4-6): The low-scoring night for Jennings was a relative non-factor in part because of the stellar play off the bench of Stuckey. In addition to the 21 points, Stuckey produced a season-high five assists and seemingly had an answer every time New York tried to assert itself in the second half. Atlanta knows all about Stuckey’s abilities, as the veteran averaged 16 points, five assists and 4.7 rebounds in three games versus the Hawks last season.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (6-5): Atlanta’s loss in Miami came without the presence of forward Paul Millsap, who was back home dealing with right elbow tendinitis. The Hawks have yet to announce how much time Millsap will miss, although Wednesday would be a good time for him to return due to the looming interior threats for the Pistons; Greg Monroe and Andre Drummond combined for 29 points and 22 rebounds against New York. Miami had a 48-38 advantage in points in the paint against the Hawks on Tuesday night.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta had a season-high 24 turnovers vs. the Heat.

2. Smith is averaging 19.3 points over his last three games.

3. Detroit leads the NBA with 14 offensive rebounds per game. Atlanta ranks 29th with 8.1.

PREDICTION: Hawks 104, Pistons 96