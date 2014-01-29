Preview: Pistons at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks look to maintain their home dominance of the Detroit Pistons when the two teams tangle Wednesday in their third meeting of the season. Atlanta has won 10 straight games in the series at home, including a 93-85 triumph at Philips Arena on Nov. 20 that put the Hawks two games above .500, exactly where they are more than two months later. Atlanta became the latest victim of Kevin Durant’s torrid stretch in a tough 111-109 loss at Oklahoma City on Monday.

The Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 103-87 win over Orlando on Tuesday before venturing into the snowy, icy metro Atlanta area. Brandon Jennings scored 20 points and dished out eight assists as part of a balanced attack for Detroit, which has tied a season high by scoring at least 100 points in six straight games. Wednesday’s contest marks the second game back in Atlanta for long-time Hawk and current Piston Josh Smith, who was held to 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting in the loss at Atlanta in November.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit (Detroit), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (18-27): Jennings is on another one of his hot streaks, scoring at least 20 points in four straight games after being held scoreless on 0-of-7 shooting on Jan. 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers. A visit to Atlanta should allow him to continue that stretch, as Jennings has averaged 25.3 points in his last three games at Philips Arena and has been far superior on the road this season, posting 19.9 points and shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range. The up-and-down guard entered Tuesday averaging 13.9 points with a 25 percent mark from long range at home.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (23-21): The effort against Durant and the Thunder was a solid one, especially considering the continued absence of guard Jeff Teague, who ranks third on the team in scoring (16.2) and first in assists (7.3). Teague has missed two straight games due to a sprained ankle and there is no immediate timetable for his return, although he was expected to miss both halves of the recently completed two-game road trip. Shelvin Mack has averaged 12 points and 5.5 assists starting in Teague’s place while Louis Williams has upped his contributions off the bench with 13.3 points and five assists in the last three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks F Mike Scott has scored in double figures in nine straight games after doing so a total of 12 times in his first 33 games.

2. Pistons C Andre Drummond leads the Eastern Conference with 33 double-doubles.

3. Atlanta F Elton Brand needs 11 points to tie Pistons great and Hall of Famer Joe Dumars for 95th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Hawks 107, Pistons 98