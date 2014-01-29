FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

Pistons at Hawks, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pistons at Hawks, ppd.: The game between the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday was postponed due to the snow and ice storm that caused serious travel issues in Atlanta. No make-up date was immediately announced.

Detroit, which defeated Orlando at home Tuesday night, was unable to fly to Atlanta after the game. Meanwhile, thousands of motorists in the Atlanta area were trapped on frozen roads - some for nearly a day - after the force of the storm caught many by surprise in an area of the country not used to winter weather.

The Hawks, who have won the first two meetings this season and 10 straight over the Pistons at home, visit Philadelphia on Friday. Detroit hosts Philadelphia the following day.

