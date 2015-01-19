Hawks stretch winning streak to 13

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks normally depend on Mike Scott to provide a defensive lift off the bench. On Monday they needed his underrated scoring ability to keep their streak of success alive.

Scott came off the bench to score 20 points, eight in the fourth quarter, and help the Hawks to a 93-82 win over the Detroit Pistons that extended Atlanta’s winning streak to 13 games.

The Hawks have now won 27 of their last 29 and retained their five-game lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Atlanta (34-8) is one win short of tying a club record for consecutive wins. The club won 14 straight during the 1993 season. The Hawks are 3-0 this season against the Pistons.

Scott was 9-for-15 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and two steals. It was his first 20-point game since the season opener against Toronto on Oct. 29.

“It was overdue,” Scott said.

“His defense and activity have gone unnoticed,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “For him to give it to us on both ends when we’re searching for points, it was great.”

Atlanta also got 20 points and seven rebounds from forward Paul Millsap, 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds from center Al Harrington and 13 points, six rebounds and five assists from guard Kyle Korver.

“Scott hurt us and Millsap hurt us,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Our (power forward) had a hard day and we put him in a tough situation.”

Detroit (16-26) was led by forward Greg Monroe, who had 16 points and 20 rebounds, which matched his career high, and center Andre Drummond, who had 13 points and 18 rebounds.

“I thought their defense was really good,” Van Gundy said. “I couldn’t find anything for us to run that would consistently give us shots, so it was frustrating on my part, too. But I give their defense credit.”

The Pistons shot just 35.4 percent (29-for-82), their third-worst shooting night of the season. To compound the problem, they committed 18 turnovers, which led to 20 Atlanta points, and shot just 57.7 percent from the foul line.

“When we did execute well and when we did get it inside, they’d just grab us,” Van Gundy said. “That makes the defense look better, too.”

Atlanta jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead and Detroit didn’t score until 7:26 left in the first quarter.

Atlanta stretched its lead to nine at one point and led 16-12 after the first quarter. Detroit was able to stay close thanks to the play of Drummond, who had eight points and 10 rebounds in the quarter.

Detroit kept pecking away and eventually took the lead on a basket by guard D.J. Augustin with 5:40 left in the half. After a pair of lead changes, Atlanta went ahead to stay for the half on a 3-pointer by Korver that gave the Hawks a 39-37 lead with 1:17 left.

That 3-pointer was the 500th of his career, tying him with Dominique Wilkins for fifth-place on the club’s all-time list. Korver finished with three 3-poiners.

Millsap had 13 points and five rebounds by halftime as Atlanta led 44-41. Drummond led the Pistons with 11 first-half points.

The Pistons drew to within a point, 60-59, on a 3-pointer by forward Anthony Tolliver with 2:34 left in the third quarter. But the Hawks closed the period with an 8-2 run thanks to 3-pointers from Scott and Korver, and they took a 68-61 lead into the final quarter. Detroit was dismal at the line that period, missing 10 free throws.

“Third quarter, I thought we played well and had a chance to maybe go ahead and the free throw shooting rocked us in the third quarter,” Van Gundy said. “When you get a point-blank shot and come away with nothing, it’s really hard to overcome. We missed a ton of free throws.”

Detroit got within a basket when guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drained a 3-pointer to make it 74-72. But Scott scored on consecutive possessions and guard Kent Bazemore punctuated a 9-2 run with a 3-pointer that gave Atlanta an 83-74 lead with 6:08 remaining.

“When (Scott) shoots it, you expect it to go in,” Budenholzer said.

NOTES: On the inactive list for Atlanta were G Shelvin Mack (straight left calf) and G John Jenkins, who is on a D-League assignment. Mack suffered the injury while making a layup in the third quarter of Saturday’s win over Chicago. He is expected to miss a week. That leaves the Hawks shorthanded at point guard, where Dennis Schorder sat out Saturday after he was banged up Friday in a win over Toronto. ... Inactive for Detroit were F Luigi Datome and G Spencer Dinwiddie. Datome has played only one game this year and Dinwiddie has played only eight. ... Detroit G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played at the University of Georgia, had a vocal group of fans in attendance. He was raised in Greenville, Ga. ... Atlanta plays its next six games at home and hosts Indiana on Wednesday. Detroit returns home Wednesday for a game against Orlando before playing three of its next four on the road.