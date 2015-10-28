Pistons open season with road win over Hawks

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks had no answer for center Andre Drummond inside or guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope outside as the Detroit Pistons got their season off to a winning start.

Drummond had 18 points and 19 rebounds, while Caldwell-Pope hit four 3-pointers en route to scoring 21 points as the Pistons defeated the Hawks 106-94 Tuesday night in the opener for both teams.

The Pistons used defense and a 59-40 rebounding edge to win despite shooting only 38.5 percent.

“We fought hard, defended well, made enough shots to get the win and rebounded the (heck) out of the ball,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Our guys were really dialed in.”

The Pistons got off to a 5-23 start last season as they missed the playoffs for a sixth straight year, while the Hawks set a franchise record with 60 regular-season victories and made the Eastern Conference finals.

Van Gundy, also in charge of personnel, retooled his team during the offseason, though, and the results were definitely positive at least for one game.

Forward Marcus Morris scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and forward Ersan Ilyasova added 16 points. Both were making their Pistons debuts.

“We’re trying to build something and do it the right way,” said guard Reggie Jackson, who contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. “We didn’t shoot the greatest, but we didn’t make many mistakes on defense. The key for us is to be able to lock down on defense.”

The Hawks, who lost only six home games last season, were just 8-for-27 from behind the 3-point arc compared to 12-for-29 by the Pistons and never led after late in the second quarter.

Guard Dennis Schroder came off the bench to lead the Hawks with 20 points. Forward Paul Millsap had 19 points and eight rebounds, and guard Jeff Teague scored 18 points.

“They switched a lot (defensively), but I don’t think they did a lot differently from last season,” said Hawks guard Kyle Korver, who was held to seven points while going 1-for-5 on 3-pointers.

“The big thing was the way they rebounded. That’s one of our challenges we always talk about. We’ve got to continue trying to get better at it.”

Detroit scored the first eight points of the second half, completing a 12-0 run, and built its lead to 69-51 with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter as Caldwell-Pope had nine points in the spurt.

The Pistons led 82-66 going into the fourth quarter after getting 11 points and six rebounds from Drummond in Detroit’s 34-point third period. Drummond had seven of his eight offensive rebounds in the second half.

The Hawks cut a 19-point deficit to 96-88 with two minutes remaining but could get no closer.

“Obviously, we didn’t play as well as we need to, but a lot of credit to Detroit and how well they played collectively,” said Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer.

The Pistons made seven of their first 10 shots to build a 20-10 lead, but the Hawks scored the last nine points of the first quarter to tie it 25-25 and then stretched their run to 14-0 with the first five points of the second.

Detroit regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Caldwell-Pope with about three minutes left in the second quarter and used a closing 14-4 run for a 48-43 lead at halftime.

“We didn’t execute very well. We didn’t have good rhythm,” said center Al Horford, who had 15 points but only four rebounds. “We just need to be better. We came out kind of flat.”

The Pistons got 88 points from their starters, while the Hawks got just 59.

“We defended their starters very well,” Van Gundy said. “I thought all of our starters played pretty well. Our bench struggled, but I like our bench. I think they are going to be good. They just didn’t have it tonight.”

NOTES: The Pistons were without F Anthony Tolliver, who returned to Detroit to be with his wife, who gave birth to a daughter early Tuesday. ... G Tim Hardaway Jr. was inactive for the Hawks despite averaging 21 points against the Pistons last season with the New York Knicks. ... Hawks F Thabo Sefolosha, acquitted of misdemeanor charges recently, said he will file a civil lawsuit against New York City police for the injuries that ended the 2014-15 season in April. ... F Kent Bazemore got a start for the Hawks, but didn’t score while playing 21 minutes. ... Hawks F/C Mike Muscala sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter. ... The Hawks picked up the fourth-year contract options of G Dennis Schroder and Hardaway. ... Pistons G Brandon Jennings (ruptured Achilles) isn’t expected to be ready to play until December. ... The Pistons have their home opener Wednesday against Utah. ... The Hawks sold out their home opener for the fourth straight year.