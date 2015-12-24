Teague-led Hawks handle Pistons

ATLANTA -- It’s simple, says Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy. In order for center Andre Drummond to stay on the floor, the NBA’s leading rebounder must shoot better from the foul line.

Drummond couldn’t do that Wednesday in Atlanta, and the surging Hawks took advantage.

Atlanta point guard Jeff Teague scored 23 points and handed out nine assists, and the Hawks used a big second-quarter run with Drummond on the bench to take command in a 107-100 win over the Pistons in battle of two top-six teams in the Eastern Conference at Philips Arena.

Atlanta, which won its fifth game in a row, sent Drummond to the line continually during stretches in the first and second quarters. A 51 percent foul shooter, Drummond hit seven of 18 from the line on the night. His struggles eventually forced Gundy to take him out, and that was when the Hawks made a run.

“A lot of things happen when those fouls are going on,” Hawks guard Kyle Korver said. “If they’re not making their free throws, obviously you’re getting a stop. But you’re also just taking them out of sync and out of rhythm, especially on the road when the crowd gets into it. Obviously that strategy can go either way, and we’re glad it went that way tonight.”

Forward Paul Millsap hit a 3-pointer from the right wing late in the shot clock to put the Hawks up 45-38 with 5:15 left in the first half. Atlanta closed out the half with a 13-3 run and took a 61-45 lead into halftime.

The Hawks’ advantage grew to 20 early in the third quarter, and Detroit, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, couldn’t mount a serious threat.

The Pistons got within eight on a Drummond jump-hook in the lane, but Teague got to the rim and drew a goaltending call to put the Hawks up 107-97 with 40.7 seconds left.

Drummond finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds. He entered the game leading the NBA in rebounding, averaging 16.2 boards per game, but his struggles at the foul line are becoming a bigger issue.

“He’s going to have shoot the ball better at the line in order to say in the game,” Van Gundy said of Drummond. “He can’t continue to shoot below 50 percent. He just can‘t. He’s capable of shooting better. He’s got to put his mind to it. He’s got to do the things he’s supposed to do, and he’s got to shoot them better. Otherwise, there’s going to be a lot of instances where we’re going to have to take him out of the game.”

Atlanta is last in rebounding differential and is getting outrebounded by an average of five per game, but Detroit managed just a 46-42 edge on the glass Wednesday. The Hawks were outrebounded by 19 on Monday a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

“At the end of the day, they know how important (rebounding) is,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It you want to beat this team, you have to be really committed. Every night it should be important, but these guys just make it where it’s even more.”

Millsap added 18 points, center Al Horford had 15, and backup point guard Dennis Schoder added 14 points off the bench for the Hawks, who reached triple digits for the fifth game in a row.

“We’re getting closer to playing a complete game,” Budenholzer said.

Forward Marcus Morris finished with 22 points, and point guard Reggie Jackson added 19 points for the Pistons. But Van Gundy was focused on his team’s defensive lapses.

“It’s everybody. It’s every single guy on the team,” a frustrated Van Gundy said. “We’re not focused on the defensive end of the floor. That’s not where our mind is.”

NOTES: Fog prevented the Pistons from travelling from Miami to Atlanta after beating the Heat on Tuesday night. The team stayed the night in Miami and arrived in Atlanta Wednesday morning. ... Hawks backup PG Dennis Schroder had a tooth knocked out during Monday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The tooth had not been repaired as of Wednesday’s game. ... The two teams met in Atlanta to open the season, and the Pistons won 106-94.