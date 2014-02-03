Preview: Pistons at Heat

The Miami Heat credited a bonding experience during last year s Super Bowl as the spark that allowed them to win 27 straight games and go onto a second consecutive NBA championship. The Heat are hoping to kick off a similar post-Super Bowl run when they host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The Pistons are coming off back-to-back wins and have Andre Drummond playing like a star on the interior - a spot where Miami struggles.

The Heat won in Toronto on Super Bowl Sunday in 2013 and hung out to watch the game together before heading back to the states and winning 26 more in a row and 37 of 39 to close out the regular season. They got another streak started with a 106-91 triumph in New York on Saturday but instead of a nice homestand to get things rolling, Miami will host Detroit before heading out on the road for six straight. The Pistons crushed Orlando and Philadelphia in their last two games behind a total of 35 points and 31 rebounds from Drummond.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (19-27): Detroit has struggled at times to integrate both Drummond and Monroe into the offense, with Monroe moving over to the forward spot full time this season in deference to the younger Drummond. The two moved seamlessly on Saturday, combining for 43 points on 18-of-21 shooting and 26 rebounds in the 113-96 win over the 76ers. Drummond s work on the interior was a big part of the Pistons  107-97 win at Miami on Dec. 3, when he hauled in 18 rebounds and was one of seven players to reach double figures with 10 points.

ABOUT THE HEAT (33-13): Miami displayed the kind of team effort that led to the lengthy winning streak last season in New York on Saturday, when LeBron James led five players in double figures with 30 points and the Heat shot 53.9 percent. The most important aspect of that triumph was the play of Dwyane Wade, who put up 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting in his third game back after missing four in a row to rest his ailing knees. Miami allowed over 100 points in three straight games prior to Saturday, and James credited the defensive effort against the Knicks. We were locked in defensively,  James told reporters, and when we re locked in like that we give ourselves a great chance to win any game. 

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Heat C Chris Bosh went 2-of-11 from the floor on Saturday to snap a string of four straight games connecting on at least 50 percent of his shots.

2. Detroit G Brandon Jennings has scored at least 20 points in five straight games after going scoreless on Jan. 20.

3. James nabbed a season-high six steals on Saturday and shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the eighth consecutive contest.

PREDICTION: Heat 105, Pistons 92