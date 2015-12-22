Preview: Pistons at Heat

The Detroit Pistons had plenty of time to recover after a four-overtime marathon at Chicago on Friday and will try to pick up a third consecutive win when they visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday. The Pistons ended up on top 147-144 in the longest NBA game of the season but got the entire weekend off before continuing the three-game road trip.

“Tough. Tough minded. Different team from last year,” Pistons guard Reggie Jackson told reporters. “Group of guys who continue to have faith and believe in each other. We think we can overcome any obstacle and if we have faith like that, we feel like we can give ourselves a good shot in any position that we’re put in.” Jackson joined all five starters in logging career highs in minutes on Friday – led by Marcus Morris’ 57. The veteran Heat are not the type of club that wants to be playing 68-minute marathons and has learned to get the job done in its own style. Miami has won four of its last five games while its star players take turns leading the way.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Sun (Miami)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (16-12): Detroit could soon be getting another body to take some of the workload off the starters when Brandon Jennings (Achilles) returns. The veteran guard began a rehab assignment in the D-League over the weekend – collecting 11 points and 12 assists in 27 minutes and is anxious to return to the NBA. “Definitely a good opportunity for me to see where I’m at,” Jennings told reporters of his first game back. “I’ve still got to get better on the defensive end and things like that.”

ABOUT THE HEAT (16-10): Dwyane Wade scored 28 points in a win at Brooklyn on Wednesday but was content to take more of a backseat while others showed a hot hand on Sunday. Wade and Goran Dragic combined for 15 assists while Chris Bosh, Luol Deng and Hassan Whiteside went 26-of-39 from the field in a 116-109 triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers. Whiteside recorded a double-double in each of the last two wins and is 21-of-29 from the field in the last three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Heat F Gerald Green is 17-of-33 from 3-point range in the last six games.

2. Pistons F Aron Baynes (Back) sat out Friday’s game but is expected to be back on Tuesday.

3. Detroit C Andre Drummond collected 18 points and 20 rebounds in a 104-81 win over Miami on Nov. 25.

PREDICTION: Pistons 101, Heat 96