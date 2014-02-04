(Updated: minor editing)

Heat 102, Pistons 96: LeBron James collected 24 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds as Miami pulled away from visiting Detroit.

Dwyane Wade added 30 points on 13-of-19 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Heat, who have won back-to-back games. Chris Bosh recorded 17 points and seven boards as Miami improved to 20-4 at home.

Brandon Jennings had 26 points and seven assists while Rodney Stuckey scored 20 off the bench for the Pistons. Greg Monroe collected 17 points and 11 rebounds and Andre Drummond added 12 and 12 as Detroit fell for the fifth time in seven games.

The Pistons trailed by 11 points midway through the third quarter but used a 16-6 run to pull within a point before Ray Allen s buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent the Heat into the final period with an 84-80 cushion. Allen began the fourth with another 3-pointer and Wade followed with a jumper to spread it to a nine-point gap.

Detroit clawed back to within 91-85 midway through the fourth before Wade scored seven points during a 9-0 spurt that left Miami with a 15-point edge. Drummond stole Wade s pass and took it back for a transition dunk to cut it to 102-96 with 38 seconds left but the Heat managed to get one last stop on defense to close it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miami is 2-0 in February after closing the month with 12 straight victories to kick off their 27-game run last season. ¦ Drummond s double-double is his 35th of the season and third straight. ¦ Wade (knees) is shooting 61.1 percent in four games since returning from a four-game absence.