Undermanned Heat outlast Pistons

MIAMI -- The Miami Heat were without their four tallest players, all of them 6-foot-10 or taller and all of them injured.

Then, in the second quarter, the Heat got even smaller when they lost two more players to injuries -- 6-9 starting forward Luol Deng and his 6-9 backup Michael Beasley.

But the Heat, with just nine healthy players available in the second half, got 40 points from shooting guard Dwyane Wade and held off the Detroit Pistons 109-102 on Sunday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat also got 18 points and 13 rebounds -- both season highs -- from 6-8 forward Udonis Haslem, who was forced to play center due to Miami’s injury issues.

In keeping with the Heat’s injury-plagued theme, Wade was banged up, too. He had fluid drained from his knee Saturday, and it was only minutes before tip-off when he notified Miami coach Erik Spoelstra that he would give it a try.

”I didn’t know,“ Spoelstra said when asked what he was expecting from Wade. ”I texted with him (Saturday, an off day), and he didn’t know either.

“When he came in today, I said: ‘Talk to me.’ He said he would go through the walk-through and test it after that. After he did all that, he said he was ready, and he looked fantastic.”

Wade scored 19 of his points in the fourth quarter and fell just two points shy of his season high.

“I‘m not feeling 100 percent,” Wade said. “But I‘m feeling good enough to help my team win.”

Said Detroit guard Jodie Meeks of the 33-year-old Wade: “That was kind of a throw-back game.”

Miami, playing without 6-11 forward Chris Bosh, 6-10 forward Josh McRoberts, 7-0 center Hassan Whiteside and 6-10 center Chris Andersen, somehow managed to outrebound Detroit 46-37.

“The most disappointing thing,” Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy said, “was getting our butts kicked on the boards by a smaller team.”

Another good development for Miami was that the Heat (34-39) finally squared its home record at 18-18.

Detroit (28-45) had its four-game win streak snapped.

Spoelstra said the injuries to Deng (right knee contusion) and Beasley (stinger on his left elbow) were not serious.

But it did leave Miami massively short-handed and undersized against Detroit’s 6-11, 280-pound center Andre Drummond, who is second in the NBA in rebounds. Drummond outweighs Haslem by 45 pounds.

Besides Wade and Haslem, the Heat got a key contribution from rookie forward James Ennis, who came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points.

In addition, reserve guard Mario Chalmers, who moved into fourth place on the Heat’s all-time assist list, passing Bimbo Coles, grabbed a season-high nine rebounds to go with 11 points.

Drummond led Detroit with his 41st double-double of the season -- 32 points and 14 rebounds. Guard Reggie Jackson added 31 points and 9 assists.

“The only two guys who played well for us offensively were Andre and Reggie,” Van Gundy said. “We didn’t get a lot of help for those two guys.”

Detroit led 27-25 after the first quarter as Joel Anthony scored on a tip-in just before the buzzer.

Miami took its first lead of the game in the second period and stretched its advantage to nine points before settling for a 49-44 edge at the break.

The Heat led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, but Detroit rallied by shooting 50 percent in the period. Miami hung on, though, and entered the fourth quarter leading 71-65.

Miami held off Detroit in the fourth quarter thanks to Wade, who hit 11 free throws and added four field goals in the period.

“We did a great job of fighting,” said Wade, pointing out that 6-6 small forward Henry Walker was Miami’s backup center. “We were just strong-willed.”

NOTES: Miami, currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race, plays host to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in a matchup of the two teams that played for the 2014 NBA title. ... Heat C Hassan Whiteside has a significant laceration on his right hand that could keep him out for the rest of the regular season. ... Heat C Chris Andersen (bruised left calf) missed his third straight game. ... Detroit F/C Greg Monroe (knee injury) missed his seventh straight game but vows to return before this season ends. Monroe, averaging 16.0 points and 10.4 rebounds this season, will be an unrestricted free agent in July. ... PG Brandon Jennings (torn left Achilles tendon) is out for the season. ... Recently acquired Pistons PG Reggie Jackson will also be a free agent in July. ... Detroit has a heavy ex-Heat flavor, including coach Stan Van Gundy, assistant Tim Hardaway, F Shawne Williams, F Caron Butler and C Joel Anthony.