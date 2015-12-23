Sharp-shooting Pistons edge Heat

MIAMI -- The Detroit Pistons seem to be saving their best shooting performances so far this season for the Miami Heat.

The Pistons made 15 3-pointers Tuesday night and erased an early 18-point deficit in a 93-92 victory over the Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena.

“It’s pretty easy rhythm shots when you’re open with the ball getting to your hands on time, on target,” said Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver, who hit three 3-pointers for his nine points. “It makes it a lot easier.”

The outcome ironically came down to a pair of jumpers that the Heat missed.

Heat guard Dwyane Wade had a chance to give the Heat (16-11) the lead in the closing seconds, but missed a pull-up jumper that was rebounded by Pistons forward Andre Drummond with 1.9 seconds left.

Drummond left the door open for Miami, however, when he missed two subsequent free throws.

But Heat forward Chris Bosh missed on an open look with a foot on the 3-point line at the buzzer as the shot bounced off the rim. A replay later showed that the shot would not have counted as time expired with the ball still on Bosh’s hand.

“It never comes down to one possession,” said Bosh, who finished with 20 points. “If we drew up those plays up again, I think everybody would take those shots. But it’s not about those shots. It was everything before that. We had our chances to win the game and we just came up short.”

Detroit (17-12) made a season-high 16 3-pointers in its first game against the Heat on Nov. 25, which resulted in a 104-81 victory. It was the ninth time this season that the Pistons made at least 10 three-pointers in a game.

The Heat played without starting point guard Goran Dragic, who sat out with a left wrist injury. Dragic said after the game that the wrist swelled up, but X-rays and an MRI were both negative.

“We are going to go day-to-day and see,” Dragic said. “Hopefully the inflammation goes down, that is the main thing. Nobody can say how long this will be. It depends.”

Fellow Slovenian Beno Udrih started in Dragic’s place and finished with 14 points and six assists.

“(Udrih) did a great job,” said Wade, who finished with 19 points. “It is obviously tough not having your starting point guard but Beno did a great job of running the team. If he has to go next game, we are all confident in what he can do.”

On Tuesday, the Pistons won their fifth game in their past six, largely by making seven triples in the second quarter as they outscored the Heat 36-18 following a 34-18 first quarter in favor of the Heat.

“They (Heat) started off the game hot,” Pistons guard and Miami-native Steve Blake said. “We weren’t getting stops. It wasn’t looking pretty. We stayed focused and we got into a rhythm.”

After suffering its worst defeat of the season the last time it faced the Pistons, the Heat put an emphasis on starting strong.

The Pistons entered the game shooting only 32.7 percent from 3-point range, but shot 15 of 29 (51.7 percent) after shooting 16 of 31 (51.6 percent) in their first meeting.

Detroit made 10 3-pointers in the first half as guards Stanley Johnson and Blake each hit four.

Detroit guard Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 18 points. Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3 with 2:01 left in fourth to give the Pistons the lead and finished with 14 points. Johnson also finished with 14 points and Blake had 12. Drummond scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Pistons also got major contributions off the bench for a team that ranked last in the league in bench points. Detroit’s reserves scored 36 points.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

But contrary to the Pistons’ red-hot long-range shooting, Miami shot only four of 18 from 3-point range (22.2 percent).

“We had a chance to put the lid on them, but we made some costly mistakes and it kind of snowballed and became a free for all in that second quarter,” Bosh said.

NOTES: Pistons G Brandon Jennings was active Tuesday night for the first time since rupturing his left Achilles tendon Jan. 24 at Milwaukee. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said he would be the team’s third point guard. ... G Jodie Meeks (foot) and G Spencer Dinwiddie (coach’s decision) were the Pistons’ inactive players. ... The Heat extended its streak of consecutive games with at least one made 3-pointer to 300. It is the third-longest streak in team history...Heat F Josh McRoberts (knee) missed his seventh consecutive game and G Tyler Johnson (shoulder) was inactive for the sixth time in seven games. ... Former Heat star G Tim Hardaway was back in Miami once again Tuesday on the opposing sideline. Hardaway, whose son played at the University of Michigan, is in his second season as an assistant coach for the Pistons. “It’s not often that you walk into an arena and see one of your coach’s numbers hanging up there,” Van Gundy said. “I think he contributes in a lot of areas.”