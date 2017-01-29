Heat wave of success continues with seventh win in a row

MIAMI -- This just doesn't happen.

A team that was 19 games below .500 at the time doesn't often put together a seven-game win streak, but that's what the Miami Heat accomplished Saturday night, defeating the Detroit Pistons 116-103 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat (18-30) have the longest active win streak in the NBA. It's also Miami's longest win streak since February 2014.

Heat guard Goran Dragic scored eight of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. Miami also got 19 points from Wayne Ellington, 18 points from James Johnson and 17 points from Dion Waiters, including 13 in the first quarter.

Ellington, who made 7 of 10 shots from the field that included 5-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers, was particularly impressive.

"He's a pro's pro," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Ellington, who was acquired as a free agent this past offseason. "We've always respected him and admired him from afar because he did this against us virtually every time we played him."

Ellington was plus-26 while he was on the floor, Johnson was plus-25 and Willie Reed was plus-22 as part of a stellar bench crew that outscored Detroit's reserves 46-35. Johnson also grabbed eight rebounds and Reed had three blocks.

As a team, Miami shot 53.2 percent from the floor, including 50 percent on 3-pointers (14 of 28). The Heat made 10 more 3-pointers than the Pistons and 11 more free throws.

"They are one of the hottest teams in the East," Pistons guard Ish Smith said, understating things a little bit. "They played great basketball -- not just good. They played great."

For a long while, though, the Pistons were right there with the Heat. There were 21 lead changes and 15 ties in a game that was close until Miami pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Miami outscored Detroit 26-12 in the fourth quarter, holding the Pistons to 30.0 percent shooting from the floor.

"Down the stretch, we were terrible," Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. "We had trouble defending guys off the dribble, which created 3-pointers."

Detroit (21-26) was led by Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond. Jackson scored a game-high 24 points, and Drummond had 17 points and a game-high 20 rebounds.

Drummond got off to a great start with nine points and eight rebounds in the first quarter. His game-long effort helped Detroit build a 62-40 edge in points in the paint. That type of statistic usually leads to a win.

Jackson, though, said Detroit's overall performance was disappointing.

"Defensively, we haven't figured it out," he said. "I can't remember the last time we held a team under 45 percent shooting. We definitely haven't done it in back-to-back games.

"Until we shore things up on the defensive end, it will be tough each night for us to find a way to win."

Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who entered the game averaging 16.9 points and 13.9 rebounds, made his return from a sprained right ankle injury that caused him to miss Friday's win over the Chicago Bulls.

Whiteside, who was held to nine points and 12 rebounds, was mostly ineffective against Drummond. However, Whiteside came alive in the fourth quarter with five points and six rebounds in eight minutes.

Miami shot 65.0 percent from the field in the first quarter and 57.9 percent in the second yet only led 64-60 at halftime. Detroit shot 72.2 percent in the third quarter to rally for a 91-90 lead.

But Miami -- thanks to the fourth-quarter performances of Dragic, Ellington, Whiteside and others -- prevailed, keeping its improbable streak alive.

"Those guys (the Pistons) had five days off while we played on back-to-back nights," Waiters said. "This win for us was mental."

NOTES: Heat G Tyler Johnson (left shoulder) missed his fifth straight game. ... Heat SG Josh Richardson (sprained left foot) hasn't played since Jan. 6, when he was a starter. With Richardson out, SG Dion Waiters has flourished in his spot. Richardson is not yet able to sprint and still feels discomfort. ... Pistons C Andre Drummond, who was an All-Star last year, was snubbed this time around. ... The Heat signed 6-foot-8 undrafted rookie F Okaro White, who played at Florida State, to a second 10-day contract. ... The Pistons visit the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The Heat play host to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.