EditorsNote: headline fix

Pelicans defeat Pistons for fifth straight home win

NEW ORLEANS -- Point guard Norris Cole has played with the New Orleans Pelicans for only a little more than two weeks, but he’s discovered a stunning secret. Forward Anthony Davis just may be from another planet.

“He’s not human -- he’s definitely not human,” Cole said in awe after watching the Pelicans’ third-year All-Star return to the lineup after missing five games with a sprained right shoulder and score a game-high 39 points, grab 13 rebounds and block eight shots in powering New Orleans to an 88-85 victory over the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Davis had 19 points at halftime and then poured in another 20 in the second half -- including two critical 17-foot jumpers in the final 1:14 -- as the Pelicans (33-28) won their fifth consecutive home game.

Davis made it look easy.

“It felt good,” Davis said. “I had a lot of energy coming back. I was having fun. I made my first shot and missed my next five, so it was frustrating. But my team just rallied around me and told me to keep shooting the ball, and coach kept drawing up plays for me.”

Davis’ eight blocks gave him 437 in just 180 games, and he surpassed David West to become the franchise leader in blocks after just 2 1/2 seasons.

“It’s a blessing, in my third year,” Davis said. “Being the franchise holder in any stat is a blessing. I just try to go out there and play for my team and do whatever it takes to win.”

The Pistons (23-37) trailed 81-79 with 2:09 left after guard Reggie Jackson hit a 15-foot jumper, and Jackson tied the game at 81 with 1:24 left on a reverse scoop in the lane.

But New Orleans coach Monty Williams drew up two plays for Davis in the final 74 seconds, and each produced an open look on the right side of the lane, from 17 feet out. Davis flushed them both.

But what had Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy taking notice was Davis’ defensive presence, not just in blocking shots but forcing the Pistons into looking over their shoulder every time they got into the paint, waiting for Davis to swoop in from the side.

“Anthony Davis not only blocked eight shots, but they intimidated the heck out of us,” Van Gundy said. “We threw up probably seven or eight double-pump shots that had absolutely no chance of going in. He was great -- 39 points, eight blocks. He’s one of the top four or five players in the league. He was fabulous tonight.”

Guard Tyreke Evans, who scored 21 points for the Pelicans, drove around Jackson for a layup and an 85-81 lead with 41.4 seconds left. Forward Greg Monroe’s layup cut the deficit to 85-83 with 34.7 seconds left, but Davis’ mid-range jumper put New Orleans ahead, 87-83, with 17.9 seconds remaining.

Reserve guard Jodie Meeks, who led Detroit with 18 points, hit a 20-footer to make it 87-85 with 15 seconds left. But Evans hit one of two free throws with 9.5 seconds remaining, and Detroit Jackson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Williams said Davis’ all-around game was one of the most impressive he’s seen in his three season.

“He just did it in so many ways,” Williams said. “Whether it was offense, defense. He had eight blocks. His ability to affect the game in so many ways says a lot about his talent and about how hard he works at it. The blocks he got around the basket that most people thought were going to be layups were stellar.”

“He had one of the most well-rounded games I have ever seen, defensively, offensively, hitting shots and affecting the game in multiple ways,” said Detroit forward Anthony Tolliver. “He is a special player.”

Cole said he’s never been around a big man with such talent. Why was he so amazed?

“It’s because you have a big guy block the shot with two hands, outlet the ball, run the court, set a screen, come off the screen and shoot it and make it, and then come back down and block it and get the rebound and do it again,” Cole said. “He’s not human, trust me.”

NOTES: Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy had some fun before the game over the Pelicans’ decision to bring PF Anthony Davis back from a sprained right shoulder after a five-game absence, just in time to play his team. “I think it’s a major mistake that they’re playing him tonight,” Van Gundy said with a big smile. “I don’t think that shoulder is the least bit ready.” ... Pelicans coach Monty Williams said there would be no time restrictions on Davis. “He has been chomping at the bit to get back on the floor,” Williams said. “His workouts have gone well.” ... Davis throws his body around so fearlessly that he is nagged with injuries. “There is always a concern,” Williams said. “In three years, he’s taken a lot of falls, a lot of hits, a lot of broken bones. We’re always careful with him, but he is growing up right before our eyes.”